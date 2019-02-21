Charlie Sheen Makes His ‘Debut’ On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ As Denise Richards Talks About Past

The actor has said he won't appear on the Bravo reality show, but he made a phone call cameo.

Charlie Sheen made his “debut” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just one week after his ex-wife Denise Richards joined the cast of the Bravo reality show. After multiple mentions on the RHOBH Season 9 premiere last week, the former Two and a Half Men star was heard but not seen during a phone call with Sam, his 14-year-old daughter with Richards.

The surprising scene also gave viewers a glimpse into the rocky marriage between Sheen and Richards, who divorced in 2006.

Denise Richards referenced Charlie Sheen several times in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode titled “Eat Your Heart Out.” After mentioning her provocative past and racy movie roles in films like Wild Things, Richards poked fun at her wild relationship with her ex, according to Too Fab.

“I have two teenage daughters — Sami and Lola — and their father is Charlie Sheen. Their father and their mother were both nuts, so maybe they have a shot at being somewhat normal? … And then I have a daughter, Eloise. She’s 7, and I adopted her when she was born as a single mom. There was a rumor at one point that Eloise was Charlie’s child with a hooker, and that’s false.”

Richards, who recently married Aaron Phypers, also hinted that Sheen’s temper was an issue during her marriage. The Bravo star said that when she was married to Sheen, if she mistakenly put the toilet paper roll on wrong, it was like she “burnt the f***ing house down.”

Later, it became clear that Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen also have very different parenting styles. After Sam mentioned that she wanted to go with a date to her school’s homecoming, Richards told her that she is not allowed to date until she turns 16. Richards’ daughter promptly got her dad on the phone and played their conversation on speaker. Sheen, in his first “cameo” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, calmly told his 14-year-old daughter to trust her judgment if a boy asks her to the dance and she thinks “it’s the right person to go with.”

While Charlie Sheen was only on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills via a phone call, it is a bit surprising he was on the show at all. Sheen recently told Extra that viewers would see his daughters, Sam and Lola, but not him on the Bravo reality show.

“You’re gonna see the girls,” Sheen said. “I don’t appear on shows I don’t watch.”

But last summer, Charlie Sheen hinted that he may appear in Richards’ scenes with their daughters on the Real Housewives franchise, telling Entertainment Tonight he was happy that his ex-wife signed on to the long-running reality show.

“I don’t really watch that show, but I know it’s really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?” Sheen told ET in August. “I’m sure if they’re rolling and I pull up to drop off one of the girls, then I’ll be on it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.