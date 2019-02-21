Jussie Smollett Alleged Reason For Orchestrated Attack Finally Revealed As Chicago Cop Slams Him For It

Jussie Sollett’s arrest has left many of his fans and supporters in a state of shock. Despite the mounting evidence against Jussie, people are still divided on whether or not he orchestrated his highly publicized attack. Now, in addition to all of the incriminating evidence, there are details about the alleged reason Jussie felt the need to stage an alleged hate crime. To most fans, the latest developments only make things worse and its likely Jussie’s actions could do the exact opposite of what he reportedly set out to do.

According to USA Today, Jussie Smollett is said to have staged his own attack to “further his career.” It has been reported that investigators have determined Jussie allegedly sent a false letter filled with homophobic, racist insults. When the letter didn’t garner enough attention, Jussie allegedly hired the Nigerian brothers to help him carry out the planned attack. Investigators claim Jussie paid the brothers approximately $3,500 for the entire plot.

Over the last two weeks, Jussie Smollett’s attack has sparked a media firestorm. From one extreme to the next, there have been multiple bizarre twists in the story. Due to Jussie’s celebrity status, this high profile case has taken precedence over many other pressing issues and important legal cases. What makes the situation even worse is the possibility Jussie may have lied.

According to Raw Story, during a press conference on Thursday, February 21, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson released a statement about the whole ordeal. He had no reservations about sharing his scathing opinion of Jussie Smollett. Johnson also noted how this case has taken much-needed attention away from more pressing issues in the city.

“As I look out into the crowd, I just wish that the families of gun violence in this city got this much attention because that’s who really deserves the amount of attention we’re giving to this particular incident,” Johnson said.

He went on to blast Jussie Smollett for taking advantage of the pain and anger associated with racially-motivated crimes. “I come to you not only as the superintendent of the Chicago police department but also as a black man who spent his entire life living in the city of Chicago,” he said.

Johnson went on to explain how bogus police reports could be problematic for real victims in the future. “Bogus police reports cause real harm. They do harm to every legitimate victim who is in need of support by police and investigators,” he said.