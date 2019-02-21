Miley Cyrus Says Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth Is ‘New Age’

While most of the world could have probably predicted that Miley Cyrus and her long time beau, Liam Hemsworth, would get married, not many could have expected to hear the news of their wedding in December — shortly after the couple’s Malibu home burned down in the Woolsey Fire. The couple recited their vows during an intimate ceremony in Nashville last year on December 23.

And while Miley explained to Vanity Fair that much of her life is “very complex” right now — and that her marriage, in her own words, is “kind of out of character” — she is proud that it is part of a movement inspired by the LGBTQ+ community.

“I actually think it’s kind of New Age,” the 26-year-old said of her relationship with Liam. “We’re redefining, to be f****** frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship.”

The Bangerz singer explained that she takes an immense amount of pride in her identity as a queer person, and that she did not become a “polite hetero lady” just because she wore a dress and straightened her hair on her big day. In fact, Miley noted that it is the gender-defining rules that “fuel,” not only in her career but in her life. As she says, for her, love and relationships have little to do with sexuality, if it even matters at all.

“People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever,” she said. “What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level”

In an essay Miley recently penned one night when she couldn’t sleep, one which she also shared with Vanity Fair, the singer wrote that had it not been for the fire, her and Liam may not have been ready to take the next step in their relationship. Their house may have been filled with memories, art, and mementos from her previous music ventures — but it is in her relationship with her husband that she finds her true home.

“What Liam and I went through together changed us,” she said, going on to claim that it is the sense of togetherness which is one of the most important aspects of a relationship — something that her “favorite woman in the world” instilled in her 2016 presidential campaign slogan “We’re stronger together.”

“That’s what she meant by it,” Miley said. “Like, who gives a f*** if he’s a guy, if I’m a girl, or if he was a woman — who gives a f***? We really are stronger together. One is the loneliest number.”