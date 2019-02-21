Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Strips Down To Her Lingerie For Steamy New Photo Shoot

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is one of the highest paid models in the world, and for good reason.

On Thursday, she turned up the heat on her Instagram page by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from her new Marks and Spencers lingerie line, and they couldn’t be sexier. The blonde bombshell stripped down to several skimpy outfits that showcased her ample cleavage, flat stomach and overall insanely fit body. One of the ensembles consisted of a white two-piece that included a tiny bra and high-waist briefs, and she put her best modeling skills to work as she struck several poses for the sultry photo shoot.

Her striking facial features were further enhanced with some glamorous makeup that included dark mascara and contour, and her shoulder-length blonde locks were styled into large waves with a mid-part. The 31-year-old accessorized the look with some simple gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold necklace while she worked all sorts of angles for the camera.

In yet another skimpy outfit, Rosie rocked a tiny dark green satin set with black lace details as she sat on a white armchair, and at one point leaned against a wall in the racy new snaps. The collection, which is called Rosie Lingerie, will be available this summer, according to her Instagram caption.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the model recently revealed that she has “cut dairy and eggs” from her diet in an effort to battle her adult acne. She told fans through her YouTube channel Rose Inc that she has had to change her diet over the years to fight the constant breakouts and to prevent her skin from getting oily.

“So I get a lot of people asking me what my skin type is, well on a good day, I would probably have just a couple of spots, and on a bad day, it could be a lot.”

“I’ve always had a little bit of acne because it’s something my mum had. It’s something I’m always trying to better so I’m quite diligent about my skincare routine,” she explained.

She added that she not only has to cut certain things out of her diet, but she also has to use specific products to keep her oily skin “in check.” Rosie also said that making sure to always remove her makeup when she’s at home is an essential part of her skincare routine.

“So currently I’m cutting out eggs and dairy which is really boring because they’re all my favorite things, but there is nothing better than having good skin,” the mother of one stated.