Kylie Jenner Looks Sad In First Post Since Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner is reportedly bummed after her best friend, Jordyn Woods, allegedly hooked up with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kylie Jenner was forced to kick Jordyn Woods out of her house after the cheating rumors surfaced. The reality star is reportedly upset with the entire situation, but her loyalties lie with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

In her latest social media posts, Kylie is seen wearing a pair of leopard print pajamas. Jenner rocks a pair of curve-hugging bottoms with a black drawstring and a matching long-sleeved cropped top, which shows off her impressive abs.

In the video clips, Jenner looks bummed to be home alone following Woods moving out of her home following the scandal. Kylie flips her hair around and zooms in and out on her flat tummy before finally telling her followers goodnight.

The cheating scandal has reportedly been hard on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is stuck in the middle of a painful and awkward situation. Kylie and Jordyn were extremely close, and Woods was often considered an extended member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, spending holidays and vacations with the group.

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family. Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe,” an insider told the outlet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the drama started when Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods ran into each other at a bar in Santa Monica. The NBA star then invited Jordyn and her gal pals back to his house for an afterparty, and that’s when things took a turn.

Sources claim that Thompson and Woods were all over each other – touching, cuddling, and even making out. Khloe Kardashian allegedly began to get text messages about Tristan’s infidelity and was beyond disappointed with her baby daddy and especially Jordyn.

Radar Online claims that cameras were rolling on the entire situation and likely caught Khloe’s reaction and possibly even her breakup with Tristan after she confronted him about his cheating ways.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian last April when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True. However, she gave him a second chance. It looks like he won’t get a third.

Fans can see more about Kylie Jenner’s friendship with Jordyn Woods and Khloe Kardashian’s breakup with Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.