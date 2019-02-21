Watch SSC Napoli Vs FC Zürich UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 32 2nd Leg

SSC Napoli take a 3-1 aggregate lead into the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 matchup with 12-time Swiss Super League champions FC Zürich.

FC Zürich, the 12-time champions of the Swiss Super League, are making their first appearance in the knockout phase on the UEFA Europa League in 11 years, according to UEFA, but they will likely need a miracle to continue their European dreams as they face a 3-1 deficit heading into Italy to face SSC Napoli in the second leg of their elimination tie. But Napoli will be on a mission after missing out on Champions League advancement by one narrow goal’s worth of goal difference and appear likely to cruise into the Round of 16 by winning the match against the Swiss side, a clash that will live stream from the Sao Paolo.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s SSC Napoli vs. FC Zürich UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second-leg match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. Central European Time at the 60,000-seat Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Campania, Italy, on Thursday, February 21. That start time will be the same in Switzerland, which occupies the same time zone as Italy.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 5:55 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, and in the United States, fans can watch the game at 12:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 9:55 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Azzurri vs. FCZ/Stadtclub match starts at 12:55 a.m. on Friday morning, February 22, Western Indonesian Time, 2:55 a.m. Eastern, and in India, that start time will be 11:25 p.m Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Making life more difficult for Zürich, Napoli has lost only one time in their most recent 14 home games in European competition, according to Football Italia. But domestically, Carlo Ancelotti’s team has won only once in their last five matches, a stretch that includes two goalless draws, leaving the team’s fans disillusioned.

“I have nothing to say to the fans who haven’t been turning up,” Ancelotti said on Wednesday, quoted by Tribal Football. “Each one of them is entitled to live their life as they want, just as the team are.”

Belgian striker Dries Mertens leads SSC Napoli with 11 goals. Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

To watch the SSC Napoli vs. FC Zürich UEFA Europa League knockout stage second-leg duel, the only stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the SSC Napoli vs. FC Zürich match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Switzerland, RTS Sport will feature the match. In Italy, Sky Go Italia will stream the game — as will DAZN in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will stream the match live, and throughout much of Africa, StarTimes TV will stream the knockout stage second leg match live online.

Inside India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the European showdown. A list of live streaming sources for the SSC Napoli vs. FC Zürich Europa League second-leg knockout phase match in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.