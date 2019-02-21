‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Gives Birth, She And Tyler Baltierra Reveal Baby Name

It’s a girl for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. The Teen Mom OG couple welcomed their daughter at 9:24 a.m. according to a report from US Weekly. Tyler also shared a photo to Instagram, which showed their little girl was born weighing six pounds and four ounces. With his post, Tyler gushed, “She’s here & I’m in love!”

The couple also revealed the name they chose for their daughter, Vaeda Luma. This is not the name that fans were expecting, as back in December the couple revealed that they had picked the name Tezlee for their daughter.

At the time, Tyler told US Weekly how they settled on the name Tezlee saying that he and Catelynn “were looking at names and we were just writing it down.”

“I don’t know … I saw Lesley and I’m like, ‘No, not Lesley.’ It’s kinda weird. We just put different words together, letters together.”

Tyler mentioned that they wanted to keep the name “lee” in the name because they have another daughter named Novalee.

“I sent Cate a whole list of different names, of ones that I looked at, saw or kind of combined myself and she took that one!” Tyler continued.

Fans had started to wonder if perhaps the couple had picked a different name for their daughter. The first hint that they chose a different name came when Catelynn posted a photo of a blanket to Instagram. The blanket had a name on it, but it was mostly covered by a business card. However, it appeared that the first two letters of the name were a “V” and an “A.” The middle name also appeared to begin with an “L.” Now, fans know that the letters fit the new name the couple picked, Vaeda Luma.

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to the world on their 16 and Pregnant episode. Since then, they have continued to share their story on the hit MTV show Teen Mom OG. The couple welcomed their daughter Novalee Reign on New Years Day 2015 and they tied the knot later that year.

On the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, viewers watched as the couple struggled with some marital issues. Despite having some problems and even going through a brief separation period, the couple seems to be doing great now. They have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of their baby, both sharing updates on social networking sites.

Most recently, Catelynn revealed that she had reached the 38-week mark in her pregnancy and fans knew it was only a matter of time until she gave birth. Fans of the couple are excited about the announcement. Congratulations to Catelynn and Tyler!