‘Captain Marvel’ Post-Credits Scenes Have Been Revealed

Spoiler warning: This article contains minor plot details for Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Earlier this week, Captain Marvel was screened for select members of the press, and it seems that early reactions to the film have been positive so far. As noted by Variety, some critics have posted their reactions to Twitter, only adding to the hype for Marvel’s first female-led superhero flick.

While specific plot details have yet to make their way to the internet, some reports and details of the film’s post-credits scenes have been divulged. As reported by the CrapLess — which lists no source for these plot details — Captain Marvel will feature two post-credits scenes, with one of them tying directly into the events of Avengers: Endgame.

In the first post-credits scene, the film shows both Captain America and Black Widow, who have retreated back to the Avengers base. There, the two superheroes are in possession of Nick Fury’s pager, one which was featured at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

For those who need a refresher, following Thanos’ “snap,” half of all life across the universe disintegrated, including Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson) was also disintegrated, but before he completely vanished, he was able to transmit a signal from the aforementioned pager. This signal sent a message to Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel.

Going back to the post-credits scene — both Black Widow and Captain America are confused by Nick Fury’s pager, and have no idea what do with it. Right on cue, Captain Marvel appears behind them, asking for Nick Fury. Interestingly, this scene is quite similar to one featured in a trailer for Avengers: Endgame, suggesting that Marvel Studios and Disney edited the trailer specifically to exclude any appearance of Captain Marvel.

The second post-credits scene is much more humorous in tone. The scene shows Goose — Carol Danvers’ pet cat — vomiting up the Cosmic Cube. The Cube, more often referred to as the Tesseract, previously housed the Space Stone. It’s not quite clear how the Cosmic Cube will feature into Captain Marvel, but some fans suspect that the Space Stone will prove useful in Avengers: Endgame, and may be used to undo the effects of “The Decimation.”

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Captain Marvel for themselves. The film, which stars Brie Larson as the eponymous superhero, is set to release on March 8.