Eminem Rages Against Netflix’s Cancellation Of ‘The Punisher’

Netflix recently announced that it has cancelled The Punisher and Jessica Jones, the last of the streaming services stable of Marvel live action series. The moves, which followed the earlier cancellation of Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil, are seen as part of Netflix getting out of the Disney-owned superhero business, especially with Disney launching the Disney+ streaming service later this year.

But one fan of one of those shows, rapper Eminem, has expressed his anger about the cancellation of The Punisher.

“DEAR @ NETFLIX, REGARDING YOUR CANCELLATION OF THE PUNISHER, YOU ARE BLOWING IT!! SINCERELY, MARSHALL,” the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, said on Twitter Wednesday night.

Eminem is not only a fan of The Punisher, but he once shared a comic book page with the character. Per Deadline, Eminem and The Punisher starred together in a 2009 issue called “Emineum/Punisher,” published by Marvel Comics.

The Punisher character, whose real name is Frank Castle, was created in 1974 by writer Gerry Conway and artists John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru, under Stan Lee’s leadership at Marvel. The character is a military veteran who brutally assaults and murders criminals, sometimes in revenge for the murder of his family.

On the Netflix show, which ran for two seasons, Jon Bernthal played The Punisher. That version of the character first appeared on another Marvel Netflix show, Daredevil, before The Punisher was given his own standalone show. Deborah Ann Woll, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, and Jason R. Moore were among co-stars on the Netflix series.

There have been three different The Punisher movies over the years. Dolph Lundgren played the character in a 1989 movie, while a new version in 2004 starred Thomas Jane. Ray Stevenson took over the role in 2008’s Punisher: War Zone.

A 2017 Vulture story discussed how American soldiers and law enforcement personnel have embraced the Frank Castle/Punisher character, often sporting Punisher tattoos. The late soldier Chris Kyle, the subject of the popular book and film American Sniper, was a Punisher fan as well, and was even part of a unit that called themselves “The Punishers.”

Following Eminem’s tweet, and because he started the letter with “dear,” there were many reactions that referenced the rapper’s 1990s song “Stan.” That song depicted a deranged young fan sending the rapper a series of letters, and eventually carrying out a murder/suicide when Eminem didn’t respond to them. The song is the origin of the term “stanning.”