Khloe Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Quotes On Instagram Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is using the power of words to share her feelings regarding Tristan Thompson’s alleged affair with Jordyn Woods.

Hollywood Unlocked first reported that Thompson and longtime family friend Woods have been seen together in a Los Angeles nightclub and said Woods was sitting on the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s lap. Woods has been friends with Kylie Jenner since the two were young, and the allegations have reportedly caused a rift between the two. Jenner has reportedly kicked Woods out of her home where Woods was living after the two friends got into an argument over the rumors.

The Good American CEO posted multiple cryptic quotes on her Instagram Stories, along with an illustration of a woman crying.

“If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her,” one quote read.

“Somebody needs to hear this…That betrayal was your blessing!!!” read another.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has also been seen commenting on Thompson’s cheating allegations on Instagram this week, though she hasn’t made a public statement. She was seen leaving a few screaming head emojis on Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram page as its CEO, Jason Lee, talked about the scandal on Tuesday. Many of Kardashian’s fans believed the reality star was confirming that the rumors are true.

Kardashian also made a change to her Instagram feed. The Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian star deleted several photos of herself with Thompson and their daughter, True. However, Thompson still has photos of his family and has only mentioned the scandal via Twitter by posting a simple tweet that read, “fake news.”

Woods has yet to speak about the allegations publicly and hasn’t posted on social media since the claims between she and Thompson began. She has been bashed online by fans of the Kardashians and Jenners on her latest Instagram post and being labeled a “homewrecker.”

The allegations of Thompson’s cheating isn’t the first rumor that has come up during his relationship with Kardashian, which began in 2016. The NBA player allegedly cheated while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter, though the two seemed to reconcile shortly after True’s birth. The allegations were brought up again as viewers watched the story unfold on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in November 2018. During the show, Kardashian live-tweeted, expressing her difficulty with replaying the situation.

“Oh my God my heart is racing!” she wrote. “So crazy how emotions never die! You may forgive but forgetting is not possible #KUWTK.”