Gayle King Spills Details About Meghan Markle’s Lavish Baby Shower

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s New York City baby shower was only attended by a small group of friends, but one guest is already spilling a few details of the lavish, intimate event.

According to the Daily Mail, Gayle King — one of the lucky few to score an invitation to the shower — gave royal watchers an inside scoop as to what went on throughout the celebration. She did so during an airing of her morning show, CBS This Morning on Thursday, February 21.

“A good time was had by all,” she said in response to her co-host, Norah O’Donnell, asking how it was.

O’Donnell’s next question was in regards to the gift Gayle purchased for the duchess’ first born, but aside from saying she thought it was “very nice,” the morning show host remained tight-lipped on her answer. King revealed that Meghan had chosen to forgo opening presents at the event — for an incredibly sweet reason.

“She didn’t open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she got back to London, when she and Harry are back together,” King said.

While Gayle ultimately thought it was up to the duchess to choose what specifics — if any — she wanted to share from the event, she did offer up one detail about an activity the guests participated in during the celebration.

Meghan Markle's friends threw her a baby shower in New York's Upper East Side yesterday, with some big name guests in attendance, including Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and our very own @GayleKing! It was Markle's first trip back to the U.S. since her marriage to Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/LXA789zlX4 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 21, 2019

“I hope she won’t mind me sharing this because I’ve never seen anything like this at a baby shower,” the television personality prefaced before explaining that guests were taught how to create a flower arrangement.

The ladies each put together an individual vase, one which the duchess ended up having a grand plan for upon their completion.

“And then Meghan, at her request, they got in touch with an organization I’ve never heard of — Repeat Roses — and all of those are donated to different charities. I thought that was very sweet thing,” Gayle said before heaping praise on the soon-to-be mom.

“It just speaks to who she is. She’s kind, she’s very generous, and a really, really sweet person,” she said.

According to its website, Repeat Roses is an organization that breaks down floral arrangements after events, and redesigns them into smaller bouquets to then donate to a number of places — including cancer treatment centers and mental health facilities.

Meghan Markle’s star-studded New York baby shower showed the REAL her https://t.co/97Jo86gGhf pic.twitter.com/jBmnv6Bzzp — The Sun (@TheSun) February 20, 2019

Gayle also revealed that the baby shower was hosted by Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney, and Meghan’s long time friend Genevieve — who she met at Northwestern when she was 17. Others reportedly in attendance for the celebration of Meghan Markle’s first child included Amal Clooney and the duchess’ former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.