Courteney Cox Reveals Thoughtful, Yet Simple Gift She Got BFF Jennifer Aniston For Her 50th Birthday

While their hit show Friends ended over 14 years ago, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston still remain incredibly close.

Most recently, the ladies celebrated Aniston’s milestone 50th birthday first with a big bash in Los Angeles, followed by a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. When asked by Extra what she got for her friend who seems to have everything that she could ever want, Cox shared the simple, yet thoughtful gift that she gave to her former co-star. And just like us normal people, she said that she and a few friends went in on a gift together.

“A bunch of us got her a pottery wheel and lessons, even though she’s a great artist, and a table, a big beautiful antique table.”

Cox also shared some details from the scary flight from Los Angeles to Cabo. As the Inquisitr reported last week, Jen, Courteney, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly, and a few others were on board a private jet when it was forced to make an emergency landing. The flight took off from the Los Angeles International Airport and once it was in the air, it was determined that there a wheel that was lost during takeoff.

Pilots determined that it was unsafe to continue to Mexico and they turned back around and headed to Ontario, California, where they burned off fuel for a few hours before making an emergency landing. Luckily, no one was injured and the group was still able to get another plane and continue on to Cabo, but Cox still admitted that she was a little bit shaken up over the whole thing.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Courteney Cox And Jennifer Aniston's Terrifying Private Jet Drama https://t.co/bkghMIoofb — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 21, 2019

“I’m not afraid of flying at all… my dad was a pilot… but I was really scared, because when we were taking off, we heard this really loud bang and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds like we should probably check that tire,” Cox recalled.

The actress went on to say that she was shaken up by the whole thing and she even texted her daughter, CoCo Arquette, to tell her that she loved her in case something went wrong. Luckily, Cox said that the landing was actually very smooth and once they finally got on the ground, she was able to FaceTime her daughter.

Cox is currently working on a new series titled 9 Months with Courteney Cox. The show will follow ten different couples and their journey through pregnancy and having a child and will air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on Facebook Watch.

“I love real subject matters… this is not a sensationalized show at all, it’s just raw,” Cox said of her latest endeavor.