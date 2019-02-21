Jennifer Lopez’s Pink Crop Top Shows Off Her Dancer’s Body As She Flashes Her Abs

JLo's insane abs were on full display in her hot pink mesh crop top.

Jennifer Lopez is giving the world another look at her insane abs as she slipped into a skintight pink crop top and leggings for a trip to the gym this week in the Sunshine State. Daily Mail shared photos of the stunning mom of twins proudly showing off a little skin as she got her workout on with her boyfriend of two years Alex Rodriguez and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.

The snaps showed JLo making her way out of the gym in Miami, Florida, on February 19 after what was probably a pretty intense workout. The “Dinero” singer flashed her amazingly-toned abs in her skimpy hot pink top which also featured mesh across the shoulders to show off just a little more skin.

Jennifer also showcased her world-famous curves in her high-waisted dark gray leggings that featured a see-through mesh all the way up the outside legs to give just a glimpse at her muscles.

Lopez had her long hair tied up into a bun on the top of her head as she headed away from her workout session and could be seen with a large watch on her left hand and a pair of black sneakers on her feet.

She exited the gym alongside A-Rod, who was sporting a navy shirt and track pants.

Lochte was also spotted working out with the couple alongside his pregnant wife Kayla Rae Reid.

Jennifer and Alex’s latest gym sighting comes shortly after Page Six reported earlier this week that the seriously fit duo were back on their pretty extreme diets that require them to ditch carbs and sugar for 10 days.

But while the couple are often sharing their workouts with fans on social media, as the Inquisitr reported, JLo recently confessed that she and the former baseball star may actually never get married.

In a new interview with Closer Magazine, per MSN, Lopez said that she and Rodriguez “are grateful for this and we do not need anything else at the moment” when asked about a possible engagement being on the horizon.

“We have to do things at our own pace,” she then added amid the swirling marriage rumors that seem to be constantly surrounding the couple, noting that her main priority in life is being a good mom to her twins with former husband Marc Anthony, 10-year-olds Max and Emme.

Jennifer added, “Among our children and work and all the wonderful things that happen, we are really living our best years.”

But while there may not be a wedding in the near future – which would be Lopez’s fourth marriage and Rodriguez’s second – that definitely doesn’t mean that the couple isn’t seriously loved-up right now.

The Inquisitr reported that JLo was recently showing off her love for her man on Valentine’s Day by uploading a photo of the twosome in bed together to her social media on February 14 in celebration of the romantic holiday.