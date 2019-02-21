Emily Ratajkowski Puts Curvy Booty On Full Display In Thong Bikini For Raunchy New Instagram Snap

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to showing off her incredible body on social media, and she’s brought the heat again to her Instagram page with a sexy new photo.

The model posted a new snap that shows her putting her world-famous booty on full display while rocking a barely-there polka dot bikini. EmRata has her back turned to the camera and is facing a wall in the racy picture, showcasing her super tanned and curvy figure in the skimpy two-piece, which she paired with some black sneakers. Her back is slightly arched while her long dark locks are loosely swept to one side, possibly the result of a sudden head movement.

She seems to be teasing the release of more items of her Inamorata clothing line with her caption (“next week”), just a couple of weeks after introducing a new lingerie collection, Inamorata Body. The new products are in addition to her already very popular Swim line, which focuses on bikinis and swimsuits. The 27-year-old had previously posted lots of sexy photos of herself donning pieces from her latest collection, from lace thongs and bralettes to body-hugging slips, crop tops, and shorts, which all come in neutral colors such as burgundy, white, and gray.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Emily talked to Elle about creating the new Inamorata collections, and how she felt like she didn’t have a go-to brand when it came to both swimwear and lingerie, and how that was at the root of her desire to come up with this brand.

“You know, for me, I don’t have a go-to underwear store. I don’t have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear,” she said.

“Swim has always been fun. I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn’t have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn’t have a go-to underwear company. For me, that’s huge.”

She added that, despite her supermodel body, there are days where she finds it hard to feel confident about herself, and that she wanted to give other women the chance to feel good about themselves in clothes that are both sexy and comfortable. Fans can now check out and shop both the Body and Swim lines on the Inamorata Woman website.