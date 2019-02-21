Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat Choupette May Inherit Some Of His Fortune

Although Karl Lagerfeld passed away just this past Tuesday, his beloved cat, Choupette, will still be well taken care of. According to Page Six, the cat stands to inherit a chunk of his fortune. Although Lagerfeld was worth millions, there are conflicting reports. Some say he was worth $150 million, while others are reporting he was worth $200 million or more. The actual amount that Lagerfeld amassed may be academic, but his precious kitty will receive a considerable amount and will not have to worry about a thing.

Of course, as Lagerfeld said in an interview last year with Numero, “Don’t worry, there is enough for everyone.”

Choupette, the cat, has had an amazing life since she was a baby, a life that any human would dream of having. As reported by Page Six, Choupette has everything she needs and then some. The pampered feline has two maids of her own who groom her four times a day. They would also write down everything she did so when Lagerfeld was gone and left Choupette behind, Lagerfeld would know everything she did. The documentation of her interactions was also for her social media accounts, to keep everyone up-to-date on her shenanigans.

She also dined with Lagerfeld himself at the table, eating like a queen, caviar and catnip. She had her choice of meals as well, choosing from three different types of dishes custom made for her by the famous brand, Goyard. One of the choices was for water, a second one with a croquette, and a third one with pate.

While Lagerfeld traveled, he took Choupette with him almost everywhere he went. The cat got to travel in a cat carrier, made by Louis Vuitton, worth $1,900.

Lagerfeld said it was love at first sight the day a former male model, Baptiste Giabiconi, brought her to him. Baptiste was going away and couldn’t take the kitten with him so he left her with Lagerfeld. Once Baptiste got back, Lagerfeld said, “Sorry, but I’m keeping her!”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

He also told CNN in 2013, “There is no marriage, yet, for human beings and animals… I never thought I would fall in love like this with a cat.”

Choupette is also internet famous: she has her own social media accounts that are maintained by social media guru, Ashley Tschudin. The cat has 200,000 followers on Instagram, as well as 51,000 on Twitter.

Lagerfeld mentioned he wanted to be with Choupette for eternity.

“I’ve asked to be cremated and for my ashes to be dispersed with those of my mother…and those of Choupette, is she dies before me.”

Besides the pampered kitty getting a large chunk of his fortune, Yahoo reports, Lagerfeld’s 11-year-old godson also stands to receive a substantial amount. The godson, Hudson Kroenig, has been with Lagerfeld since he was just a baby at 2-years-old. The young model made headlines in 2011 when he made his catwalk debut in Paris.