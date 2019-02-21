Duchess Meghan’s Stylish Baby Shower Cookies Shared By Makeup Artist Daniel Martin

Martin, who did Meghan Markle's wedding makeup, shared NYC baby shower cookies on his Instagram.

While there have only been glimpses of people arriving and leaving Duchess Meghan Markle’s New York baby shower, her longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin posted a photo of the stylish baby shower sugar cookies on his Instagram page.

The Daily Mail says that while Duchess Meghan’s friends are being discreet, Martin was willing to share a glimpse at the custom iced cookies shared at the shower for baby Sussex. Markle might be residing across the pond, but her American friends showed that they can still throw an impressive fete to celebrate an addition to the family.

Daniel Martin is the trusted friend and makeup artist who Markle picked to design her look for the royal wedding, accenting her “less is more,” fresh-faced style.

Martin shared a photo of three delicately iced cookies including a gilded rattle, a stork with a newborn and a bib that reads “baby” with a sweet caption underneath.

“Such an incredible day celebrating #babylove.”

None of the cookies seemed to indicate gender, which is what royal-watchers are dying to know (no traditional pink or blue, just cream with tints of green and gold).

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex would be making a “privately funded” personal trip to New York, but would not provide any additional details of the party at The Mark Hotel.

Meghan Markle's wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin shares photo of treats from her baby shower https://t.co/HvecqdNt0J — Paris Hatzievagelou (@parishatzi) February 21, 2019

People Magazine says that Daniel Martin was among the group of Markle’s celebrity friends which included Serena Williams, Abigail Spencer, Amal Clooney and Jessica Mulroney that were on hand to toast the royal baby on the way.

Martin shared jokes on his Instagram story wondering if his all-black ensemble was “too goth” for a baby shower. But despite the color choice, Martin’s T-shirt said it all.

“Thank you for being a friend.”

Gayle King of CBS This Morning was also a guest at the baby shower, and shared that the duchess opted not to open the baby gifts at the event.

King was asked what she bought, and she explained that she wouldn’t say.

“If I told you, I’d have to kill you because she didn’t open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she and Harry are back together.”

But King would say that this wasn’t just any shower, as the guests made flower arrangements that were then donated to different charities through @repeatroses to bring joy to cancer treatment centers, hospice care and similar places.