Taron Egerton Becomes The Iconic Elton John in New ‘Rocketman’ Trailer

The musical biopic is set to premiere on May 31, 2019.

The legendary music icon and singing sensation Elton John is all set to be immortalized in his own biopic, entitled Rocketman. The film stars the unusual choice of Taron Egerton in the role and the latest trailer shows a mad journey to tell the story of one of the largest personalities in the music industry.

Elton John is considered as one of the most influential artists in history, as he has received universal acclaim, a plethora of awards and honors that include the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as immense commercial success. He is known for his boisterous performances, his jovial personality, and a carefully crafted stage presence that is unlike any seen before or since his arrival into the mainstream. A biographical movie about his life seems only appropriate, given that the artist is currently on a farewell tour, after which he plans on retiring from music.

The Paramount Pictures produced Rocketman released the first official trailer for the film on their YouTube channel, and it looks just as interesting as a movie on the superstar would need to be. Chronicling John’s early life, and his eventual rise to fame, the film’s approach into the fantastical seems to be in keeping with the artist’s own sensibilities and the wonder and magic that his songs have often been attributed with.

(L-R) The cast of ‘Rocketman’: Jamie Bell, Taron Egerton, and Richard Madden. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Egerton shines as John despite being considered an unusual choice for the role at first. It’s a departure for the young actor who arrived on the scene with a more conventionally appealing action adventure movie in The Kingsman. Egerton’s performance in Rocketman has already drawn comparisons to Rami Malek’s performance in Bohemian Rhapsody, another musical biopic and one that’s received multiple Oscar nominations at the upcoming 2019 Academy Awards. Egerton may have the edge, given that he’s not only acted in but also sang all the songs for Rocketman himself.

Interestingly enough, even before being considered for the role, Egerton did a rendition of one of John’s iconic songs in the animated film Sing. Singing “I’m Still Standing,” the actor surprised everyone with his performance, which may have led to this casting. Egerton has reworked and sang all of the classic songs in his own voice for Rocketman. John himself has said to have not only approved of Egerton in the role but has also been heard saying that he hasn’t ever heard anyone sing his songs as good as he has.

Rocketman also stars Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jamie Bell in key roles. The film was directed by Dexter Fletcher, who worked with Egerton previously on Eddie The Eagle, off a screenplay written by Lee Hall.

Rocketman will premiere on May 31.