Why Is Bea Arthur Trending? The Internet Is Stumped

The late 'Golden Girls' star is trending for these two reasons.

Bea Arthur is taking social media by storm, and confused fans are wondering why. The Maude and Golden Girls star, who died in 2009, is currently a trending topic on Twitter. Now, fans are continuing to post questions as to why she’s trending while also admitting that queen Bea Arthur needs no reason to be a top topic.

Fans of the late comedy star took to Twitter to pay tribute to Bea Arthur while noting that she is trending for “no reason.” Others wrote that it is a good day to wake up and see the late comedy queen trending on social media.

But there actually does seem to be a couple of reasons why Bea Arthur could be trending. First and foremost, as previously shared by the Inquisitr, a Golden Girls cruise has recently been announced. The TV-themed cruise has been confirmed for next winter, and it includes a cheesecake party and an endless supply of cocktails.

The Golden Girls At Sea experience will set sail on February 24, 2020, from Miami, Florida—where main characters Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia lived on the NBC sitcom. The five-night cruise will include stopovers at Key West and Cozumel, Mexico, and will feature a Golden Girls bar crawl, bingo, and karaoke, starting at $1,000 per person, according to CNN.

Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020 https://t.co/J4GoOT9Gfa pic.twitter.com/HHkJhZQdhR — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) February 18, 2019

In addition to the Golden Girls cruise news, Bea Arthur is likely trending due to recent revelations about the death of her Golden Girls co-star Rue McClanahan. Earlier this week, McClanahan was the subject of a Reelz docuseries, Autopsy: Rue McClanahan. People reported on new details about the death of The Golden Girls star nine years after she suffered a fatal stroke at age 76.

During the episode, the late actress’s autopsy, which was performed almost a decade ago after she died at New York Presbyterian Hospital, was re-examined by a forensic pathologist and it was determined that she died after suffering two “different kinds of strokes,” one of them possibly brought on by her smoking.

The new details about McClanahan’s death likely prompted Golden Girls fans to search online for death details about Bea Arthur as well.

It has been nearly a decade since Bea Arthur passed away after a battle with cancer. Arthur died on April 25, 2009, just a few weeks shy of her 87th birthday. But Bea Arthur is still a classic TV staple. Her hit TV show The Golden Girls, which aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992, continues to boast a major fan following due to reruns and syndication.

In addition to Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan, The Golden Girls starred Betty White and Estelle Getty as they played a group of older women who shared a home in Florida. Sadly, White, who played Rose on the NBC sitcom, is now the only surviving Golden Girls star as Arthur, McClanahan, and Getty have all since passed away. Betty White is 97-years-old and still working as an actress.

You can see Twitter reaction to Bea Arthur’s tending status below.

What a beautiful day to awake and find Bea Arthur trending for no reason. pic.twitter.com/BJYLo3rSmO — Chadthreesixty (@Chadthreesixty) February 21, 2019

Not sure why Bea Arthur is trending but it’s a yes for all things Dorothy Zbornak.

No Golden Girls slander will ever be tolerated. — Louis York (@LouisYorkMusic) February 21, 2019

waking up to bea arthur trending for no discernable reason… the world is a magical, magical place embrace the mystery, people pic.twitter.com/PFZlozLJMY — mirandaburgin (@mirandaburgin) February 21, 2019

#BeaArthur is trending for apparently no reason. How's that for Thursday motivation? https://t.co/O0Dxd2gWpX — Erik Van Sant CBS46 (@ErikVanSantCBS5) February 21, 2019