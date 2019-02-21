Erika Jayne Lashes Out At Lisa Vanderpump During ‘RHOBH’ Trip, Slams Her For ‘Ruining’ Vacation

Get details of the sneak peek.

Erika Jayne and Lisa Vanderpump come to blows during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast’s trip to The Bahamas on the upcoming episode of the show.

In a sneak peek shared by OK! Magazine on February 20, Lisa was seen relaxing in a lounge chair on a beach before getting up and encouraging her co-stars, who were in the water, to get out of the surf and ready for lunch.

“Children, mommy wants to dry you off for lunch,” she joked.

However, her condescending comment didn’t sit well with Erika and she demanded Lisa to “stop ruining [her] vacation.”

Later on that same day, Erika and Lisa continued to battle it out in front of their co-stars before Lisa asked Erika, “Let’s move on, can we?”

“Don’t make me out to be the bad guy,” she replied. “Cuz I will defend myself to the f***ing bone.”

Erika and Lisa have butted heads on a number of occasions in the past. In fact, a few seasons ago, Erika labeled Lisa a “sniper on the side,” confirming she had some suspicions about Lisa and the way in which she behaves on the show.

Erika joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during its sixth season and Lisa has been seen on the show since Season 1.

Earlier this week, while chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Erika opened up about what viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could expect from Season 9.

“It’s also about people coming together and really developing friendships, which I think is very cool,” she said. “And you’ll see some friendships break in a way that you didn’t think they would.”

During the same interview, Erika’s co-star and friend, Kyle Richards, said she was surprised every day by the events of the ninth season of the show.

“I honestly don’t have any words [to describe it], ’cause every day I was like, I didn’t know what was gonna happen next and it doesn’t feel good to live life like that,” she admitted.

Since Erika, Lisa, and their co-stars began feuding at the end of last summer, Lisa has remained estranged from the cast and while she did attend last week’s premiere party in Los Angeles, she walked the red carpet before the rest of the women arrived.

To see more of Erika, Lisa, and their co-stars, don’t miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesdays nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.