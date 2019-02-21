Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina Makes Rare Appearance, Has Inherited Mom’s Looks

Salma Hayek’s 11-year old daughter Valentina made a rare appearance with her mom and dad at the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2019 Fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, revealing a striking resemblance to her mother. Valentina showed off her fashionista credentials by wearing clothes by the designer. People Magazine reports that she wore Gucci Flashtrek sneakers that cost over $1,500 and paired those with a pink sweater and a pair of jeans from the same brand. Getting the designer clothes was likely very easy for the pre-teen since her father’s conglomerate owns Gucci.

As for her mother, the Frida actress showed off her ageless beauty in a floral print purple-and-gold dress with a red fur embellishment on the sleeves. She chose patent gold platform heels and a red purse to accessorize the look.

Valentina is Hayek’s only child with Francois-Henri Pinault and she had her relatively late in life at 41. In an interview with Red Magazine, she discussed the “blessing” that motherhood has been to her life.

“My body, as a miracle, had one. The huge blessing I’ve had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BuHoYyIlV91/

With a billionaire husband, it would be easy to think that her life is perfect every day, but the actress insisted that this is not the case.

“Happiness cannot be perfect,” she said. “Perfection is a mirage. If you have a vision of perfection, when you take the road to get there, if you learn in the road, then when you arrive you will see it’s not perfection.”

She has also been open about the realities of her pregnancy, telling Parents Magazine about the complications she experienced before she gave birth, such as gestational diabetes because of a high blood sugar level.

“I didn’t know whether I was feeling bad because I was pregnant or whether something was seriously wrong. I was nauseated for nine months, which can be one of the symptoms,” she said.

As People notes, Hayek tends to keep her daughter out of the spotlight and she rarely posts photos or videos of her on social media. On her daughter’s birthday, she shared an adorable video of Valentina cutting her hair. The 11-year-old did an impressive job showing off skills that she may have picked up from watching her mother get glammed up for red-carpet appearances.

There’s no word yet on whether she wants to follow in Hayek’s footsteps and have a career in Hollywood, but it’s clear that she’ll have a mother’s support with whatever path she chooses to take.