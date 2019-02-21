Snowed In? Here Are 5 Netflix Series To Binge This Weekend

It is the winter that keeps on giving, and at this point, there is no doubt that the groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, lied earlier this month when he predicted that spring is just around the corner. Meteorologists forecast a massive winter storm will affect much of the United States this weekend. From near blizzard conditions in Arizona, New Mexico, and Southern California to the Plains and into the Great Lakes and New England, a broad swath of the lower 48 will find itself under a blanket of the white stuff with poor visibility outside.

Dubbed Winter Storm Quiana, The Weather Channel reported that some areas like Las Vegas already have snow on the ground. The half inch of snow that fell in Las Vegas on February 20 marks the second latest date the city has ever received snowfall, and Sin City is bracing for another round of winter weather this evening.

With such an icy blast and poor driving conditions, there’s nothing to do but stay home with a hot beverage and ride out the winter weather with a warm blanket and some Netflix binge-watching. Here’s a list of five series so good that even people who aren’t snowed in will want to stay home and catch up on TV over the next several days.

Las Vegas official snowfall for Feb 20th is 0.5 inches. This breaks a daily snowfall record for this date It is also the second latest date (winter season) where a half inch or more of snowfall was recorded. Record latest was 0.6" on Feb 25th, 1987#vegasweather #VegasSnow pic.twitter.com/EAFJLC6vYJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 21, 2019

Russian Doll

Warning: This trailer contains NSFW language.

This dark Groundhog Day-esque adventure is a must-see. Viewers who’ve seen Orange Is The New Black will recognize several familiar faces in a much different type of tale in Russian Doll. Nadia, portrayed by Natasha Lyonne, keeps reliving her birthday party and she cannot figure out why. The only downside? Each episode is a mere 30 minutes.

One Day at a Time

Season 3 of this modern, unique twist on a classic TV sitcom from the 70s dropped earlier this month, and it’s perfect for bingeing with 39 episodes that are roughly half an hour long. Starring Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez this comedy featuring three generations of a Cuban-American under one roof is a do-not-miss. Enjoy One Day At A Time to lighten up the mood after Russian Doll.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The second half of season 4 of this outrageously funny show dropped in late January, and the upcoming weekend provides the perfect opportunity to either start watching or catch up on the latest and final offering of the Netflix show that features a fresh-faced 29-year-old woman portrayed by Ellie Kemper who spent 15 years in a doomsday cult. The critically acclaimed Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is among the first breakouts of the streaming era.

The Umbrella Academy

A dysfunctional family of superheroes? Why not? The ten-episode season 1 of The Umbrella Academy will leave you wanting far more of the unique comic book adaptation offering from Netflix.

Workin’ Moms

With the maternity leave over, Workin’ Moms follows new mothers as they navigate returning to work and having it all in modern day Toronto. It’s guaranteed to have parents everywhere shaking their heads yes while mothers in the U.S. will see how the rest of the world lives after maternity leave. This Netflix Original first aired on Canada’s CBC network.