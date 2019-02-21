‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Dress Up As Dirty Versions Of ‘Star Wars’ Characters

See Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's costumes and elaborate makeup.

Stassi Schroeder shared a photo of herself and Beau Clark on Instagram this week and in the photo, the Vanderpump Rules couple was rocking Star Wars costumes and some very elaborate makeup.

In the caption of her post, Schroeder informed fans that she and Clark were dressed up as the characters C-3PO and Darth Vader. However, she didn’t name them as such. Instead, she gave them dirty names, which were revealed in the post.

Following her photo share, Schroeder posted several video clips and images from a night out in Los Angeles, where everyone, including several of her co-stars, was seen wearing Star Wars-themed costumes.

According to the Vanderpump Rules cast’s social media posts, the majority of the stars appeared to be present, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Ariana Madix, and Kristen Doute. As for Lala Kent, she didn’t seem to be there. Instead, she shared photos from the Los Angeles home she shares with fiancé Randall Emmett and in one post, titled “demolished,” she gave fans a sneak peek at the renovation happening in their master bedroom.

Schroeder and Clark have been dating for over a year but fans of Vanderpump Rules didn’t officially meet Clark until the premiere episode of Season 7 at the end of last year.

Throughout the past several months of Schroeder and Clark’s relationship, it has been quite clear that Schroeder’s family and friends absolutely adore Clark. As fans well know, Schroeder’s past boyfriends, including Jax Taylor and Patrick Meagher, weren’t good fits for her and those close to her frequently voiced their opinions about it.

During an interview last year, Schroeder opened up about her relationship with Clark and the way in which her loved ones have accepted him.

“That had never really been a priority for me — obviously, look at my track record — like, what my friends and family thought. I guess I was just like, whatever, it’s my life. Who cares about your opinions?” she explained to Bravo’s the Daily Dish. “But once I started dating Beau and everyone just organically loved him, I was like, god, this should’ve been number one on my list. It’s so nice to have your friends and family be obsessed with your boyfriend because it just makes life that much easier. It’s like one big family.”

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.