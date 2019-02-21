Khloe Kardashian Makes First Public Appearance Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama

Khloe Kardashian is moving on with her life following yet another cheating scandal from her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to E! News, Khloe hit the town on Wednesday night as she and her best friend, Malika Haqq, appeared at the PrettyLittleThing opening in Los Angeles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped for photos during the event and was seen smiling through the drama that has become her personal life.

Khloe wore a pair of tight black leather pants that hugged her curves and showed off her famous figure. She also sported a black cropped sweater, which gave fans a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs.

The Good American founder had her shoulder-length platinum blonde hair parted to the side and worn in loose waves with a wet look. She also sported a full face of makeup, which included pink blush, dark eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, dramatic pink eye shadow, and pink gloss on her lips.

Khloe completed her outfit by wearing a chain around her neck and rocking some black heels. She had Malika by her side in a matching outfit for support, and Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen was also at the event, along with Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, who broke the story about Tristan’s cheating.

Khloe Kardashian’s attendance at the event is the first public outing for the reality star since it was reported that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloe reportedly dumped Tristan upon learning that he had hooked up with Jordyn. Thompson and Woods were allegedly seen getting handsy with one another at a house party during Valentine’s Day weekend.

“She’s shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can’t fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again,” an insider told the outlet.

Of course, this isn’t Tristan’s first cheating scandal. The NBA star was also caught allegedly being unfaithful to Khloe back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, just hours after the scandal erupted online.

Khloe has yet to officially speak out on the drama, but her social media activity seems to confirm that rumors about Tristan and Jordyn. Not only has Kardashian liked tweets bashing both Thompson and Woods, but Hollywood Life reports that she has also removed all photos of Tristan from her Instagram account that date back from his first cheating scandal.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.