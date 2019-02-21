Demi Rose Nearly Spills Out Of Barely-There Latex Minidress

Whether it’s in revealing photos on Instagram or at red-carpet events, Demi Rose Mawby always flaunts her signature racy fashion style, showing off her bountiful curves in form-fitting outfits. The 2019 BRIT Awards on Wednesday evening – and the swanky bash that followed – were no exception.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the English beauty made a dazzling appearance at the O2 Arena last night, where she put her busty assets on display in a gorgeous plunging dress. After the event, the 23-year-old model headed to the Beats by Dr. Dre afterparty in London, making yet another lasting impression in a very racy outfit.

In a series of photos published today by the Daily Mail, the Birmingham-born bombshell was seen parading her hourglass figure in a skimpy minidress that left very little to the imagination. As she made her way to the star-studded afterparty, the voluptuous model was spotted flaunting her endless curves in a barely-there latex number, which she paired with a lace-embroidered handbag and gold ankle-strap heels.

“Taking inspiration from the ’60s, Demi oozed Old Hollywood glamour as she styled her tresses into soft waves,” noted the Daily Mail.

In the paparazzi photos, Demi showed off her killer figure in a number of sultry poses – either flashing her endless pins, nearly bursting out of her plunging dress, or putting her booty on display by turning her back to the camera to showcase her curvy backside.

But Demi wasn’t the only one who turned heads at the afterparty last night. The curvaceous model palled around with Love Island star Kaz Crossley and the duo sent pulses racing by donning matching latex minidresses.

BRITs 2019: Demi Rose and pal Kaz Crossley coordinate in latex at Beats By Dre afterparty https://t.co/5gBhLG2rDI — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 21, 2019

The almost identical latex minidresses sported different colors – Demi rocked a dark blue number, whereas Kaz was pretty in pink. While both latex-clad ladies showed off some serious cleavage, Demi’s dress had a much deeper neckline and could barely contain her buxom assets.

Demi made sure that all of the focus would remain on her famous curves by keeping her accessories to a minimum. The stunning model only wore a discreet ring on her finger so that nothing would take any attention away from her scanty latex dress.

Even her makeup was tasteful and minimal, as Demi highlighted her natural beauty with just a hint of gold-toned, shimmering eyeshadow and a slash of lip gloss.

Meanwhile, Kaz completed her bubblegum pink look with Perspex heels and an iridescent square-framed handbag. The 24-year-old TV personality styled her shoulder-length tresses in loose curls and accentuated her beauty with fluttery false lashes and nude lip gloss.