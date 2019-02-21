Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Issues An Ultimatum

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 22, promise that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will drive a hard bargain. Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) eldest son will issue him an ultimatum that he never saw coming. Wyatt has had some time to think about his dad’s proposal and will bring his own counteroffer to the table.

Bill had offered Wyatt his job back at Spencer Publications. He felt that he needed to bring his sons back into the family business. However, Wyatt has his own priorities. Like his father, he will move heaven and earth for the woman he loves. Since Bill wronged Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) by burning down her building and effectively closing down her company, Wyatt wants Bill to pay retribution.

Bold and the Beautiful recap, per Inquisitr, stated that when Wyatt reminded him of his past wrongdoings, Bill had roared, “Bring her!” He said that Spencer Publications published fashion magazines and that they would find something for Sally to do. Bill had said that he would do anything to get his family back.

Wyatt immediately realized that his father was desperate to have him back from the “dress farm.” While lazing in bed with Sally, he told her that he wanted Bill to resurrect Spectra Fashions. Sally did not want to come between him and his father but was excited about spending her future with Wyatt.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt will meet with Bill regarding the job offer, per Highlight Hollywood. He will tell Bill that he will only return to Spencer Publications on one condition—he wants Bill to restore Sally’s fashion house.

Bill may kick up a protest, but it would be wise of him to remember that he needs Wyatt to reunite his family. Bill still faces an uphill battle with Liam Spencer if he ever wants him back in the fold. If he already has Wyatt in his corner, welcoming Liam back will be infinitely easier.

It appears as if Bill will grant Wyatt’s wish and help Sally re-establish her fashion house. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt and Sally will celebrate the return of Spectra Fashions next week. According to She Knows Soaps, the couple will be delighted that she will be able to continue her family’s legacy.

This also means that Wyatt will be returning to Spencer Publications next week. B&B fans must admit that it will be entertaining to see Wyatt challenging his father’s decisions again. Besides, it seemed kind of unfair that all the good one-liners were restricted for Bill and Justin Barber’s (Aaron D. Spears) use. Perhaps Wyatt can join in on the fun, too.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally is stunned when Wyatt suggests he have Bill revive Spectra Fashions. pic.twitter.com/hhKHeDRpc6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 20, 2019

Don’t forget to watch Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS. Then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.