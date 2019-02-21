Jenelle Evans And David Eason Split Update: Fired ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Shares Photo Of Their Daughter On Facebook

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have reportedly called it quits after a year and a half of marriage.

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, shared a new photo of their daughter, 2-year-old Ensley, amid rumors of an impending divorce.

Days after reports began swirling in regards to the end of the Teen Mom 2 couple’s year-and-a-half-long marriage, Eason took to his Facebook page where he shared a new photo of himself and Ensley, proving that while he and Evans may not be together at the moment, he’s still involved in his child’s life.

Pop Culture shared news of the new image with readers on February 19.

“Love of my life,” Eason captioned his picture. “Her first time on an airplane!”

Evans and Eason welcomed daughter Ensley in January 2017, several months before tying the knot at their North Carolina home. As fans may recall, the couple nearly didn’t make it down the aisle after enduring a massive fight during the rehearsal dinner the night beforehand.

Evans hasn’t shared any photos of her husband since February 6 when she posted an image of him and Ensley on her Instagram page.

Although Evans and Eason haven’t come right out and said that they are getting divorced, they have done just about everything else. In addition to making a solo appearance in New York City earlier this month, Evans declared herself “single af” on Facebook and changed her relationship status from “married” to “separated.”

Earlier this week, the Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared details about a call that Evans had allegedly made to her production team ahead of her breakup.

“She was particularly angry at Kristen during the call,” their source claimed. “She told [the exec] that she doesn’t trust Kristen, and that Kristen is fake because she tries to make it seem like she’s on Jenelle’s side when really she is trying to hurt Jenelle’s marriage.”

“She accused Kristen, and the other producers but mostly Kristen, of manipulating scenes to make David look bad. She said that’s why her life is in such bad shape right now and David is so mad at her,” the insider added.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Eason was fired by MTV last February after taking aim at the LGBTQ community while defending his right to have guns on Twitter. He has since deleted his Twitter page altogether as Evans continues to film without him.

To see more of Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.