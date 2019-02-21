Kris Jenner Reportedly Spins Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Drama Amid ‘KUWTK’ Contract Renewal

Kris Jenner has reportedly gotten involved in the drama between Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods. According to Radar Online, Jenner is reportedly working to spin the drama so it airs on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as an insider close to Kris has shared her perspective of the situation. Although it’s no secret Khloe is reportedly “disappointed” and Kylie Jenner is “devastated” her best friend would do such a thing, Jenner reportedly sees an opportunity to maximize on the drama.

According to the insider, there’s $200 million at stake if the Kardashian-Jenner clan can sign on with E! for another contract renewal. Kris Jenner has reportedly ordered a camera crew to follow Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ drama as new developments continue to unfold in this latest love triangle.

“Kris has been trying to broker a new deal for $200 million with E! for the show and she is ecstatic over this cheating scandal. It is exactly what she’s been hoping for!” the insider said.

The insider went on to explain Jenner’s take on Thompson. While Khloe is heartbroken over Tristan’s cheating, Kris reportedly warned her daughter the last time the Cleveland Cavaliers star was caught in the middle of the last cheating scandal. At that time, Khloe was pregnant with their daughter True and just days away from giving birth.

According to the insider, the latest scandal could be problematic for Tristan because he is reportedly involved in the new reality series contract.

“Kris really has no feelings or attachment to this because she told Khloe that she should leave Tristan the first time that he cheated on her when she was giving birth to True,” the insider explained. “The fact that he did this to Khloe again is going to backfire on him because he just guaranteed that they will renew their contract.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Khloe’s on-again, off-again relationship with the NBA baller. He’s been caught allegedly cheating on Khloe multiple times, and even though her mother and sisters have expressed concerns about the relationship, she’s always tried to make things work for their daughter’s sake. In fact, Khloe opted not to spend the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays with her family in order to start new traditions with Tristan. At the time, Khloe was widely criticized for this, but she fiercely defended her relationship.

Now, she’s reportedly given up on trying to make things work. However, if Kris Jenner has her way, all of the drama could be lucrative for her family. As for Tristan and Jordyn, Jenner reportedly plans to cut them once the deal is sealed.