‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Fires Back At Body Shamers: ‘Yeah, I’m Skinny!’

What prompted the online drama?

Bethenny Frankel faced backlash over her thin figure on Instagram after sharing a bikini photo earlier this week and fired back with a new post.

After the Real Housewives of New York City cast member was accused of being too thin, Frankel shared a video of herself enjoying an ice cream sundae on her Instagram Story while telling her critics to “f**k off.”

“Yeah I’m skinny. So tell me to eat a burger or that I’m gonna throw it up #f**koff,” she captioned the clip, according to a February 20 report from All About the Real Housewives.

Frankel also defended her small size back in January when she shared an image of a cheeseburger on Instagram and told her fans or followers, “People tell me to eat a cheeseburger (or 3). Then what?”

Frankel has always been naturally thin and, as the outlet pointed out, she’s cashed in on her small frame with her popular alcohol and food brand Skinnygirl. She’s even ventured into clothing with her new Skinnygirl jeans.

Over the past several months, Frankel has been vacationing frequently. In December, after suffering a near-fatal reaction to fish, she traveled to the Dominican Republic with her boyfriend Paul Bernon, who she’s been dating since shortly after former boyfriend Dennis Shields’ August 2018 death.

Frankel dated Shields for two years, on and off, before he was found dead at his New York City apartment.

Two months later, Frankel stepped out with Bernon, a film producer. In the months that followed, they were spotted a number of times in New York City. The couple also began posing for photos with one another that were later shared on Frankel’s Instagram page.

While Frankel and Bernon’s relationship has been made public, the couple has not yet made any red carpet appearances with one another and when it comes to the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, it is not known whether he will be seen.

During an interview with Extra in November, via The Daily Dish, Frankel opened up about her dating life.

“It’s okay — shows I still got some sizzle,” she said. “I’m doing okay — and I’m doing okay. I’m always doing okay. I’m good, I’m getting out there a little bit, being a little more social than usual.”

To see more of Frankel and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 when it returns on March 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.