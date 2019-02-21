Jussie Smollett Arrested As ‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Reveal They Had ‘Doubts’ During His Interview

Jussie Smollett has been arrested by the Chicago Police Department following his alleged staged attack on January 29. According to NBC News, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi has confirmed that Jussie Smollett is in the custody of detectives following his alleged false police report. Guglielmi also revealed Jussie Smollett’s legal team was contacted following the indictment yesterday “to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest.”

Shortly after the indictment was announced yesterday, Jussie Smollett’s attorneys Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson released a statement saying he “enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked.”

“Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense,” the attorneys’ statement said.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Jussie Smollett’s purported attack. As more details surfaced, Jussie’s supporters began to have doubts about whether or not his claims were true. Days after the reported attack, the Empire star appeared on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts. Even the show’s staff reportedly doubted Jussie Smollett. The interview took place before reports began circulating about the Nigerian brothers and the speculation of Jussie orchestrating the attack.

Robin Roberts released a statement about Jussie Smollett and the attack to note the timeline of the Good Morning America interview. When Jussie Smollett appeared on the show, it was at a time when the investigators still considered his claims “credible” and “consistent.” Hours after the interview, Jussie’s claims started to fall apart.

“When I sat down with Jussie, it was Tuesday night in Chicago, at the time to give his first account — publicly give his first account — of what he said happened.”

“At that time, on Tuesday, police officers were saying that his account was consistent, it was credible,” she continued. “This was all before the interview aired on Thursday, and then we found out about the brothers.”

Until reports were released about the Nigerian brothers, fans everywhere were in support of Jussie Smollett. Once the brothers were questioned, investigators uncovered a number of incriminating details that led to Jussie Smollett’s arrest. He is currently being charged with felony disorderly conduct for the alleged false police report he filed.

If convicted, Jussie Smollett could be sentenced to “probation or up to three years in prison,” a Cook County State’s Attorney office spokeswoman. His bond hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. today.