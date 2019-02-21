Mark Consuelos Details His Breakup With Kelly Ripa The Day Before Their Wedding

Mark's recalling how he and Kelly were actually broken up the day before their 1996 wedding.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may appear to have the picture-perfect marriage after more than 20 years together, but it sounds like things didn’t actually run too smoothly for the couple right before they decided to get married back in 1996. In fact, the Riverdale actor opened up this week about how and he Kelly were actually broken up the day before they eloped to Las Vegas.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Consuelos opened up about all the drama the day before their wedding while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on February 20. On the Bravo show, he revealed that Ripa actually refused to speak to him for much of the day before they married.

“We both had to meet and do an appearance on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee,” he recalled this week. “We were pushing furniture for a Queen for the Day Mother’s Day special and when we were together she wouldn’t talk to me and that made me go crazy.”

But, fortunately, despite all the drama that week, Mark managed to win Kelly back around just 24 hours before they became husband and wife.

“So I followed her in Central Park,” the actor said of their reconciliation. “And then we went back to my place, and we got married the next day.”

Mark also clarified that it “wasn’t a big breakup” as he joked about their pre-wedding tiff.

But despite not even being officially on the day before they eloped, the twosome’s relationship has certainly lasted the test of time.

Consuelos and Ripa will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary this year and are parents to three children, 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Also while speaking to Cohen on the talk show this week, Consuelos sweetly admitted that he knew Ripa was the one for him “pretty early on” in their relationship.

“We would go out with groups of people from work and slowly each date would go that the groups started getting smaller and smaller until it was just us two,” Mark shared of the early days of his romance with the Live with Kelly and Ryan host. “I was shy, I wasn’t very aggressive that way.”

But while Consuelos joked that he was “shy” when they first got together, the twosome certainly aren’t afraid to show off their love for one another now.

As the Inquisitr previously reported earlier this month, Kelly proved that she and her man are still just as loved-up as ever as she referred to him as “Daddy” while posting a snap of her man shirtless during a trip to the beach on her social media.

Shortly after that, the Inquisitr also shared that Ripa took to her Instagram page to post a photo in bed with her husband of more than two decades for Valentine’s Day.