‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Shows Serious Skin In A Skimpy Crochet Swimsuit

The 44-year-old mom of four put her body on full display at the beach.

Teresa Giudice is putting her body on full display during a vacation to Miami this week as the 44-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star flaunted her impressive tan while soaking up the sun the Sunshine State. The Blast shared new photos of the mom of four rocking a skimpy black crochet swimsuit during a trip to the beach.

The snaps taken on February 20 had Teresa revealing her seriously toned body in a one-piece with a fully crocheted middle and a corset style tie design on both sides to show off even more of her figure.

Paparazzi snapped Giudice showing off her crochet suit to the world before she then opted to cover up a little more in a partly see-through black and white cover-up while taking a walk along the beach in her flip-flops with a female friend.

She had her long brunette hair flowing down almost to her waist for the beach day while also covering her eyes with a pair of glamorous oversized sunglasses.

It doesn’t appear as though the reality star’s four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, made the trip to Miami with her, though she has given fans on social media a glimpse at what she’s been up to while spending some downtime in Florida this week.

On February 16, Giudice posted a photo of herself posing with two friends on her Instagram page where she told her 1.5 million followers in the caption that they were soaking up the “Miami Vibes” during their fun trip.

Prior to that, the RHONJ mainstay also posted a photo of herself posing for the camera in a low-cut orange fringed swimsuit.

Teresa posed with her hand on her hip for the Instagram photo that showed her standing in the ocean by some large rocks while smiling from ear to ear.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the star’s trip to Florida has caused some controversy this week.

Teresa’s lawyer was forced to deny claims that Giudice jetted off to Miami with a male friend after photos surfaced showing her holding hands with a 26-year-old man also thought to be from New Jersey.

The snaps quickly had rumors swirling that the mom of four may have been romantically involved with someone else while her husband Joe Giudice is serving out a prison sentence that, as Bravo’s The Daily Dish confirmed, could potentially end with him being deported to his native country of Italy upon his release.

“This is a story about someone helping a woman who had some wine and was wearing high heels to her car,” the star’s lawyer James Leonard Jr. clarified after the affair rumors hit the headlines per Page Six.

“That’s what you see in those pictures,” he added. “There is no cheating, no divorce, no scandal and no story.”

The latest swimwear photo comes shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Giudice’s sister-in-law and fellow RHONJ castmate Melissa Gorga uploaded a snap of herself, Teresa, and Danielle Staub all rocking bikinis as they vacationed together.