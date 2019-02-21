Sofia Richie Puts Abs On Display In Tiny Crop Top For Sultry New Instagram Picture

Sofia Richie is the princess of casual sexiness.

On Wednesday, the model took to her Instagram page to share a new photo from a daring full-white outfit that she sported just a few days ago, consisting of a sleeveless top crop and matching white baggy pants. The top put her busty assets on display and she proudly showcased her rock-hard abs and hourglass figure while striking a sexy pose for the camera. In her newest snap, Sofia sits on a black chair while enjoying the balcony view at night, and she spreads her legs open and leans her elbows on her knees, proving that she’s more than used to impromptu photo shoots.

The 20-year-old looked straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted, wearing very minimal makeup and opting for a nude lipstick shade and some mascara and just enough highlighter to accentuated her beautiful features. Her dark blonde locks were up in a high ponytail, and she accessorized the outfit with small gold hoop earrings, some sparkly bracelets, and a few rings across her fingers. To finish it all off, she wore nude-colored high-heel sandals for her Saturday night out, possibly with her reality TV beau Scott Disick.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Lionel Richie’s daughter have been dating for nearly two years, but Sofia recently explained that she won’t be making a surprise cameo on the show anytime soon. According to Cosmopolitan, the model, who herself grew up in the spotlight and under constant scrutiny due to her famous family, is just not interested in being on such a big reality TV show with her 35-year-old boyfriend, his ex Kourtney Kardashian, and her entire family. And when asked about appearing on the upcoming season of KUWTK, she promptly replied.

“Not that I’m against it, [but] I’m just very private,” she said.

And it appears that Scott supports his girlfriend’s decision to skip the opportunity of being on the show, as he added: “Everyone has their own choices and nobody should have to do anything they don’t want to do… it’s her choice.”

While many have speculated if it is because Sofia doesn’t want to even be near Scott’s ex Kourtney, the trio has proved them wrong by going on vacations together and even sharing pictures and clips of themselves on social media. Sofia also reportedly gets along with Scott and Kourt’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.