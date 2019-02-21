Padma Lakshmi Shows Off Her Booty In A Bikini At 48 With ‘Mommy & Me’ Photo

Padma showed off her amazing body during a trip to the beach.

Padma Lakshmi is proving that looking amazing in a bikini certainly has no age limit. The stunning Top Chef host showed off her body in a new photo posted to her official Instagram account this week where she proudly flaunted her amazing figure in a two-piece during a fun trip to the beach with her 9-year-old daughter Krishna.

The 48-year-old Padma gave her social media followers a glimpse at her booty as she rocked a pretty skimpy dark string bikini while walking on the sand towards the ocean in the snap shared on February 20.

The star had her seriously toned body on full display as she posed with her back facing towards the camera. As she let her dark hair flow down and showed off all her hard work in the gym, her daughter could be seen running around behind her as they enjoyed some downtime together at the coast.

In the caption of the fun photo, Lakshmi revealed that she was enjoying some bonding time with her 9-year-old – who she sweetly referred to by the nickname of Little Hands – as they vacationed together in the tropical destination for her birthday. She tagged their location as being somewhere in the sunny Dominican Republic.

Fans gushed over how stunning the star looks in her two-piece bikini in the caption, leaving sweet messages in the comments section praising Padma for showing off her body confidence at the beach.

“I turn 48 this year. You inspire me! @padmalakshmi,” one fan commented on the beach snap. A second wrote after seeing the new bikini picture, “Padma, Krishna clearly has her mommy’s [heart]. Your spirit is beautiful.”

The new snap comes shortly after Lakshmi wowed her Instagram fans with a video showing her rocking a skimpy yellow two-piece as she and her daughter jumped into the pool together.

Holding hands in the sweet slow-motion vacation video, Padma and Krishna took a running jump as they leapt into the water together.

As for how she got and stays in such great shape, she told Fitness magazine that healthy eating and working out is a priority for her after admitted that she actually goes up two dress sizes because of all the food she eats while filming each season of Top Chef.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Bloomberg Businessweek

“I follow a clean diet: no meats, no sweets, no alcohol, no cheese, no fried food, no wheat,” Lakshmi told the outlet. “And I work out five days a week, boxing three days, lifting weights the other two.”

But that’s not all. Padma also revealed that she does strength training and also runs on the treadmill and elliptical machine to achieve her toned body.

The star continued, “I also do planks at home and jump rope. I carry a jump rope with me everywhere, especially when I’m working. It’s a great way to squeeze in a quick workout and get your heart rate up when you don’t have time to go to the gym.”