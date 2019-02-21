‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, February 20: Justin Invites Donna To Play Cupid

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, February 21, states that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) talked about Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) leaving Los Angeles. Justin pointed out that if Bill wanted Will (Finnegan George) back, that meant that his future would include Katie (Heather Tom). Bill deflected and said that he wanted his sons back, per She Knows Soaps.

Bill revealed that he had asked Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to return to Spencer Publications. Bill felt that although Wyatt was still thinking about it, he needed him to reunite the family. He knew that it would be more difficult to regain Liam’s trust without Wyatt by his side. Bill wanted to leave to check on Will and Katie. Justin asked him not to tell Katie that he had warned her about Thorne, per Soap Central. Bill said that he had changed and that there was nothing more important than family.

Wyatt and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) were lazing in bed. After making out, he revealed that Bill had asked him to return to Spencer Publications. Sally wanted to know how Wyatt felt about the offer. Wyatt said that he had an idea—he wanted Bill to make things right by resurrecting Spectra Fashions.

Do you think Sally should go back to working on Spectra Fashions? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Plfi0SBCb2 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 20, 2019

Sally said that she was happy at Forrester Creations. Wyatt said that that was true for him, too, but he would only return to Spencer Publications if she went back with him. He felt that she could reach new heights in the fashion world with everything that she had learned at Forrester Creations. Sally said that she wanted a future with Wyatt.

Katie and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) talked about Thorne’s exit. Donna wanted to know how her sister was doing. She then asked Katie if she was still in love with Bill. Katie said that Donna was being ridiculous. She said that she had looked past Bill’s mistakes for the sake of Will. Donna asked her the question again. This time, Katie’s answer was interrupted by someone knocking at the door.

Bill was at the door. Donna excused herself and left. Bill told her that he knew about the annulment and that he was concerned for her and Will. He asked how Will was coping, and Katie told him that he seemed to understand what had happened. She told Bill that part of the reason Thorne had left was because he believed that she was still in love with him. Will arrived and concluded that they had been speaking about Thorne. Bill told him that he was there for both of them, then hugged his son.

It’s great seeing these two reunited on screen! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qK6GaVm8Oc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 20, 2019

At Spencer Publications, Donna arrived to see Justin who had summoned her. Donna assumed that he wanted to talk about their son Marcus (Texas Battle), but Justin clarified that he actually wanted to talk about Bill and Katie. He said that he had never seen Bill as happy as he was when he was with her sister.