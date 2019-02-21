NBA Rumors: ‘Delusional’ Kyrie Irving ‘Will Never Be LeBron,’ Says Fox Sports’ Jason Whitlock

Will Kyrie Irving ever be considered as one of the greatest players of all time like LeBron James?

From being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Kyrie Irving has succeeded to turn himself into a legitimate superstar in the league. With the path that he’s currently taking, there is no doubt that Irving will be a future Hall of Famer. However, the All-Star point guard is dreaming bigger and recently said that he wants to be one of the NBA players who is competing for the title as the greatest of all time.

Being on the level of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James is definitely not impossible for a guy like Kyrie Irving, especially if he succeeds to win multiple NBA championship titles in the future. However, there are some people who don’t see Irving being mentioned in G.O.A.T. conversations. Add Jason Whitlock of Fox Sports on that list.

In a recent episode of Speak For Yourself, which is currently posted on Twitter, Jason Whitlock called Kyrie Irving “delusional” for the way he projected his legacy. Whitlock said that being the man the league chooses to build around is not for the player to decide.

“Is Kyrie delusional? I say yes,” Whitlock said, as transcribed by NESN. “You don’t play your way into LeBron’s position. You’re anointed, you’re chosen by the NBA and the league. They decide we’re building the league around you. LeBron didn’t play his way into it. They put him on the cover as the chosen one and the league got behind it — and his talent demanded that. But Kyrie doesn’t have that kind of once-in-a-lifetime, generational talent. He’ll never be LeBron. Kevin Durant can chase all he wants. Zion Williamson has a chance. They may choose to build the league around him. But it won’t be Kyrie Irving.”

4 things we learned from this Kyrie Irving interview https://t.co/6Of0rrwfcN pic.twitter.com/KkToGj2P7A — For The Win (@ForTheWin) February 21, 2019

Unlike LeBron James, Kyrie Irving is yet to prove his capability to carry an NBA team to title contention. However, Irving still has plenty of time to improve his resume and prove his doubters like Jason Whitlock wrong. He’s only 26 and currently in his prime.

As of now, Kyrie Irving is focused on helping the Celtics win the 2019 NBA championship title. Despite being the No. 1 favorite to fully dominate the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference, Irving and the Celtics have gone through lots of ups and downs in the 2018-19 NBA season and are currently sitting in the No. 4 spot with a 37-21 record. If the Celtics fail to at least enter the NBA Finals, it is highly likely that Irving will consider entertaining offers from other NBA teams when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next July.