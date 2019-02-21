Watch Inter Milan Vs SK Rapid Wien Vienna UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Round Of 32, Start Time, Preview

Inter Milan must defend a single away goal lead against the Austrian side Rapid Wien Vienna to stay alive in the UEFA Europa League.

As Inter Milan look to defend a 1-0 lead over 32-time Austrian champions SK Rapid Wien Vienna in their second-leg UEAF Europa League Round of 32 match on Thursday, the center of attention may not even be on the field. In fact, that person is not even a player at all. Instead, it’s the wife of Inter striker and former captain Mauro Icardi. Wanda Nara, the Argentine model, TV star, and as 90 Minutes reports, agent for her husband who has overseen contract talks that have eroded his relationship with the 18-time Italian titlists. But Inter will need to put the distractions posed by Icardi and spouse aside to get past Rapid, in a match that will stream live from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s Arsenal FC Vs FC BATE Borisov UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second-leg match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at 80,000-seat Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, better known as the San Siro, in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, February 21. That start time will be the same in Austria, which occupied the same time zone as Italy.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich mean Time, and in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Inter vs. Rapid match starts at 3 a.m. on Friday morning, February 22, Western Indonesian Time, 5 a.m. Eastern, and in India, that start time will be 1:30 a.m Indian Standard Time on Friday morning.

Icardi, who has tallied 15 goals in 28 games across all competitions this season, per BBC stats, was unceremoniously stripped of his captain’s armband prior to the first-leg match, and as a result, refused to travel to Austria with the team.

Icardi claimed a knee injury, and is expected to sit out the second-leg match against the Vienna club as well, according to SB Nation.

Troubled Argentine striker Mauro Icardi has been stripped of his Inter Milan captaincy. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

To watch the Inter Milan vs. SK Rapid Wien Vienna UEFA Europa League knockout stage second-leg duel, access the streaming video provided by Galavision, streaming through Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Nerazzurri vs. Die Grün-Weißen Europa League showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Galavision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the decisive UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match stream live for free.

The only English language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Inter Milan vs. SK Rapid Wien Vienna match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the livestream, while in Austria, DAZN Deutschland will feature the match. In Italy, Sky Go Italia will stream the game — as will DAZN in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will stream the match live, and throughout much of Africa, Canal+ Sport Afrique will stream the knockout stage opener live online.

Inside India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Emirates European showdown. A list of live streaming sources for the Inter Milan vs. SK Rapid Wien Vienna Europa League second-leg knockout phase match in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.