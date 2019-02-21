NeNe Leakes ‘Done It Again,’ Will Headline New Pop TV Series, ‘Ride Or Die’

“She done, done it again! Another scripted series,” NeNe Leakes announced on Instagram on Wednesday, February 20, in reference to the new Pop TV comedy series she has been cast in, Ride or Die.

“I Was really trying to move in silence on this because i know the people that try to stop my greatness is watching me but i see it has hit the press #butGod #positivevibesonly”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta troublemaker scored one of the new program’s lead roles, Glo, a chef and lifestyle guru who is also a true-crime fan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Leakes will be assisting actress Marley Shelton’s Shauna, an ex-socialite who has become a spin instructor, as she investigates the murder of one of her favorite students.

Ride or Die will also feature Molly Sims as the mean girl frenemy of Shauna, Jennifer Landon as someone who is threatened by Shauna’s growing popularity, and Tawny Newsome as the spin studio’s front desk worker and Shauna’s “only true ally at work.”

This will be 51-year-old Leakes’ third time acting in a television show, but marks her first time starring as one of the lead characters.

The Bravo star previously appeared on the NBC series The New Normal as Rocky Rhoades, an assistant to Andrew Rannells’ character. The show was only on the air for one season, from 2012 to 2013.

Leakes also had a recurring role on Fox’s Glee as Roz Washington, an Olympic bronze medalist who coached the school’s synchronized swim team and was the nemesis of Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch). She wound up eventually coaching the cheerleading squad. She appeared in Seasons 3 through 6, from 2011 to 2015.

She has also acted on the Broadway stage, appearing as the stepmother, Madame, in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella from 2014 to 2015, and as Matron “Mama Morton” in Chicago in 2015.

Co-star Landon is very excited about working with the RHOA OG.

“I would just like to point out that my name is technically in the same sentence as Nene Leakes,” she wrote on Instagram beside an article announcing Ride or Die.

Pop TV also revealed another new series coming soon to the network, Best Intentions. The show stars David Flynn as Andy, a good-natured, but awkward single father who also serves as the guidance counselor at the same high school that his son, Nate (Daniel Rashid), attends. Lindsey Gort will play a teacher Andy has a crush on, and Sarah Levy will play the school’s micromanaging vice principal.

No word yet on when Pop TV will begin airing Ride or Die or Best Intentions.