’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Anfisa Nava Flaunts Booty In Thong On Instagram

Anfisa Nava from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé has been sharing new updates of her bodybuilding efforts on Instagram. Meanwhile, People reports that she’s focusing on herself as her husband, Jorge, completes his sentence for a marijuana-related offense. Anfisa said that “It has been very hard on me because Jorge and I are not just husband and wife but we are truly best friends. We used to share everything with each other and since we aren’t together physically now and only get to talk to each other once a day it feels like a big part of me was taken away.”

In a new post, Nava showed off her derriere in a thong in a video. This was coupled with a photo collage of herself, which included a photo of her in 2017 and a second photo that was taken recently. Anfisa has clearly lost a lot of weight, as she was much curvier in the first photo, where she wore a low-plunge one-piece swimsuit. The second photo showed her wearing a similarly colored bikini, and she looked more toned.

That’s not to mention another video update where Anfisa showed off her curves from the front, as she wore a black sports bra and blue thong. She smiled with her lips closed, as her hair covered some of her face.

Anfisa also noted that “To fill the void that I felt after Jorge was sentenced and I was left on my own I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out. And ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division.”

The NPC bikini division lists very strict rules about what they’re looking for in contestants. They look for muscularity, condition, symmetry, and balance. Plus, they look at the presentation and posing along with specific requirements that the glutes should be full and round, and that squared glutes are not desirable.

Fans are likely glad to hear that Anfisa is staying focused on improving herself while waiting for Jorge. The couple had a rocky relationship on TV, including a lot of drama that was taped during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 2.

The last time that Anfisa shared a post with Jorge was from September, which showed video clips from their trip to the Dominican Republic. The video started off with Anfisa taking a selfie video in the mirror, with Jorge standing behind her while wearing a polo shirt.