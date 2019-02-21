‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad & Abigail Get Married & Leave Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans will be forced to say goodbye to fan favorite couple, Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux on Thursday.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Kate Mansi) will exit Days of our Lives this week as they tie up their dramatic relationship issues by getting re-married.

Fans will watch as Chad and Abby walk down the aisle together again, and this time they’ll do it in a small, more intimate ceremony with only their closest friends and family member present.

The pair will be married by Julie Williams (Susan Hayes) and will have a quick celebration before they pack up their children, Thomas and Charlotte, and leave Salem behind them, possibly for good.

As fans have been watching this week, Chad’s job is forcing him to move to Paris, and Abigail is set to follow along with their children. Of course, they’ll need to re-establish themselves as husband and wife first, and they say a tearful goodbye to all those they love in Salem.

Of course, while the couple are leaving behind family and friends, they’re also saying goodbye to bad memories. The past two years has been rough for the pair, who have been through so much drama, mostly stemming from Abby’s mental illness.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail and Chad get a Valentine's Day miracle. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/q26DheIJrK — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 19, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will be furious when he hears that Chad and Abby are getting married again, and that they’re leaving Salem to move to Paris.

Stefan will believe he’s losing the love of his life, Abigail’s alter-ego, Gabby, for good, and he’ll act out like he usually does with a rage fueled outburst.

Days of our Lives fans will also see Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) overhear a heated moment between Melinda Trask and her younger sister, Haley. As viewers already know, Haley is undocumented, and it poses a huge problem for Melinda, who is running for mayor of Salem.

If Haley’s secret gets out, she could be deported, and Melinda would likely lose her sister and her hopes of ever becoming mayor of Salem. Of course, when Eve overhears the women having a fight about the shocking secret she’ll likely want to use the information to her advantage.

Eve has been pushing Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) to find a way to get into the mayoral race, and with the news of Melinda’s secret undocumented sister, they’ll have the ammo they need to knock her out of the running.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.