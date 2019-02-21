Watch Arsenal FC Vs FC BATE Borisov UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Round Of 32 2nd Leg, Start Time, Preview

After a dismal 1-0 defeat in Belarus, Arsenal FC will try to save their European season when they host BATE Borisov in a UEFA Europa League knockout match.

One week ago, Arsenal FC suffered the lowest moment of first-year Coach Unai Emery’s tenure at the club so far, traveling to face FC BATE Borisov, little-known champions of the Belarussian Premier League in a UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first-leg match, only to lose a dismal 1-0 decision, as the BBC reported, to a team they had thrashed with 10 goals over the two games of the Europa League group stage competition in 2017. Adding salt to the wound, the Gunners lost star striker Alexandre Lacazette (12 goals in all competitions) to a sending-off, meaning that the World Cup-winning French international will also be on the sidelines for the return leg, which will live stream from the Emirates.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s Arsenal FC vs. FC BATE Borisov UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second-leg match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:55 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London, England, on Thursday, February 21. That start time will be 8:55 p.m. Moscow Standard Time in Belarus, home of BATE Borisov.

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 12:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 9:55 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Gunners vs. BATE match starts at 1:55 a.m. on Friday morning, February 22, Western Indonesian Time, 3:55 a.m. Eastern, and in India, that start time will be 11:25 p.m Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

While BATE has dominated their domestic league, winning the title in Belarus in every one of the last 13 seasons, they would have been considered no match for the storied English side — and in addition to the obvious talent difference, the Belarusian league plays an earlier season than most of Europe, meaning that BATE had not played in a competitive match for two months, as Fansided reported.

On Thursday, Arsenal must score at least two to be sure that their European season remains alive. But BATE comes in on a three-match, Europa League winning streak, as the BBC noted, putting Arsenal in a nerve-wracking position they would not have anticipated just a week earlier.

In his ninth season at Arsenal, France defender Laurent Koscielny will anchor the defense against BATE on Thursday. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

To watch the Arsenal FC vs. FC BATE Borisov UEFA Europa League knockout stage second-leg showdown, access the streaming video provided by Galavision, streaming through Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Arsenal vs. BATE Europa League showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Galavision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the decisive UEFA Europa League Round of 32 clash stream live for free.

The only English language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Arsenal FC Vs FC BATE Borisov match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In he United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the livestream, while in Belarus, Belarus 5 TV will carry the match. In Italy, Sky Go Italia will stream the game — as will DAZN in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will stream the match live, and throughout much of Africa, Canal+ Sport Afrique will stream the knockout stage opener live online.

Inside India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Emirates European showdown. A list of live streaming sources for the Arsenal FC vs. FC BATE Borisov Europa League second-leg knockout phase match in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.