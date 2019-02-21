Lamar Odom Is ‘Thinking About Calling’ Khloe Kardashian After Her Breakup

Lamar Odom reportedly wants to reach out to Khloe Kardashian after hearing about Tristan Thompson cheating.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband is “thinking about calling her” after hearing that Tristan Thompson cheated on her again.

A source close to the former NBA player told Hollywood Life, “Lamar [Odom] misses Khloe [Kardashian] and still loves her. His heart goes out to her right now.”

This was after hearing the news that Kardashian’s boyfriend Thompson reportedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods. “He hates to see her treated this way. He only wants her to be happy. Lamar won’t say it to Khloe, but part of him still considers her to be his soulmate and even wonders if they could try to make it work one more time. He is thinking about her and desperately wants to take care of her. He’s picked up the phone 100 times thinking about calling her and he’s put the word out through friends that he’s there for her whenever and wherever she needs.”

In June 2017, Odom told Wendy Williams that he didn’t think he and Kardashian should ever get back together. Wendy asked what he would do if Khloe came back into his life, and he said, “No”, implying that he would not reconcile with his ex-wife. Odom ended up explaining that it would be best for the both of them if they kept their distance.

TMZ originally reported on Feb. 19 that Thompson was seen kissing Woods at a house party in L.A. on Sunday evening, Feb. 17. Thompson flew into Los Angeles to spend Valentine’s Day with Kardashian and their baby True Thompson two days earlier.

Thompson tweeted “fake news” before deleting the message. He has been caught cheating in public in the past. In October 2017, Tristan was caught on video cheating on Khloe with two women at a hookah lounge in Washington, D.C., and was seen entering a New York City hotel right before Kardashian delivered their child.

Kim Kardashian unfollowed Thompson and Woods on Instagram following the cheating fallout. Meanwhile, according to reports by Hollywood Life, Woods is moving out of Jenner’s Hidden Hills, California, home.

Multiple sources also say that the entire drama is being captured on camera. The Kardashian-Jenners are currently filming scenes for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, their E! reality TV series.

Sources told Radar they are filming it all, and are preparing to promote it for the next season. Apparently Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were already in agreement that her breakup with Tristan was going to be a huge part of the story line for the upcoming seasons, said the source.