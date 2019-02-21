Kaley Cuoco Goes Topless In Sexy Photo With Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco showed off a sexy photo of herself with her husband, Karl Cook, this week. However, the snapshot didn’t turn out exactly how she wanted.

On Wednesday, Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself topless as she snuggled up with her husband, Karl Cook, who also appeared to be shirtless in the photo.

In the sexy snapshot, Kaley shows a lot of skin, flaunting her bare arms as she wraps them around the neck of her husband. Cuoco’s long, blonde hair is parted to the side and worn in loose, natural-looking waves that fall over her shoulder and down her back.

The Big Bang Theory star also dons a minimal makeup look, rocking darkened eyebrows and nude lips with some light pink blush and natural eyelashes. She gives a sultry stare into the camera, but does not smile in the photo. Meanwhile, Karl also stares into the lens with a solemn look on his face.

In the caption of the photograph, Kaley delivers the laughs by revealing the photo wasn’t as sexy as she’d like since Karl thought the pair may resemble family members.

The couple do share some similar looks, including their fair skin and blonde hair, and fans got a chuckle out of the hilarious comparisons.

According to People Magazine, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook began dating in 2015 following her surprising divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting. The couple dated for nearly two years before getting engaged on her birthday in November of 2017.

Kaley and Karl tied the knot just eight months later in an intimate ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego, California. The pair said their I do’s in front of their closest friends and family members as the Big Bang Theory star donned a gorgeous white lace dress with a cape and her Cook opted for a classic black tux with a black tie.

After the wedding ceremony, Cuoco changed into a lace jumpsuit and put her hair into a ponytail as she revealed she was ready to “party.” The couple made the big day even more special as they were married by her sister, Briana.

However, despite walking down the aisle in July, the couple didn’t get a chance to take a proper honeymoon until months later due to the fact that Kaley needed shoulder surgery. The pair finally packed their bags and headed to Switzerland in December, People reports.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook love to post sweet photos together on Instagram, and they’ve become a favorite among fans.