Young Autistic Woman Proves Doctors Wrong By Becoming A Lawyer

Though she was never expected to hold even a minimum wage job, Haley Moss is breaking stereotypes about autism.

When Haley Moss was only a couple of years old, her parents recognized that there was something different about her. She was incredibly intelligent and talented in certain areas but struggled in social situations. When she was 3-years-old, she was officially diagnosed with autism. Doctors told Haley’s parents that life would be a battle for her. They said she would find it difficult to make friends and would probably not ever be able to hold a job. Nevertheless, Haley’s parents saw their daughter’s worth and taught her that she could do anything she set her mind to. Today she is the first openly autistic lawyer in the state of Florida. She has shown the world that those with autism can make their dreams come true regardless of their challenges, according to Today.

Haley’s childhood was not without its difficulties. She had trouble connecting with children her age and didn’t understand various social cues. Whenever she became frustrated with herself, her parents would compare her autism to Harry Potter’s scar. Although it was something that set him apart from others, Harry’s scar represented something much greater and made him special. Similarly, Haley’s autism caused her to stand out and made her exceptional.

BREAKING BARRIERS: At 3, Haley Moss was diagnosed with autism and doctors thought she may never work or live on her own. This year, she became the first openly autistic person to be admitted to the Florida Bar. https://t.co/aptj5R2Mjw — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) February 18, 2019

Haley has already written two books about living with autism and has inspired thousands across the nation. Following her graduation from Florida University, she applied to law school at the University of Miami. It was there she realized she had the ability to completely transform the way that the world looks at those with autism. She recently passed the Florida bar and became an associate at Zumpano Patricios law firm.

Parents understandably go through a roller coaster of emotions when they find out their child has autism. Some may fear that their child will be bullied or unable to support themselves as they become an adult. Haley hopes that when parents with autistic children look at her, they see that autism doesn’t have to limit a person’s future.