‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Sansa Stark Will Suit Up In Armor For Final Season

However, it seems unlikely that Sansa will head into battle because of it.

Since HBO’s Game of Thrones started, Sansa Stark’s (Sophie Turner) journey has been a tumultuous one. However, it seems like the final season will see Sansa taking on a more proactive role as she gets to wear armor in the final season.

Initially promised to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, she was then rejected by the king and married off to his uncle, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). This marriage didn’t last long and she was then handed over to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). This marriage was a traumatic experience for Sansa. However, she eventually managed to find herself free of this horrendous character as well.

Now, she has taken matters into her own hands and has gone on to command great respect from the North. However, it appears, as everyone gathers to do battle against the White Walkers in Season 8 of Game of Thrones, Sansa will suit up in armor as well.

“This is the first time I’ve had armor,” Sophie Turner told Entertainment Weekly recently.

As yet, this new armor has not been released in any of the promotional images for Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Neither is there much indication of whether or not Sansa Stark will be requiring armor because she is heading into battle or dangerous territory. Of course, Sansa has never been trained in swordplay, so it seems more likely she will be donning her armor as a precautionary measure.

“We the idea of it being very protective and she buttons herself up,” Turner reveals.

“I wanted her to have a bit of armor and be a bit more warrior like. She’s like the warrior of Winterfell.”

Helen Sloan / HBO

And, considering the White Walkers were last seen in the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones bearing down on Winterfell after destroying the Wall, it seems a good idea that Sansa Stark is taking this precautionary measure. However, viewers will have to wait just a little bit longer to find out when and where in Season 8 Sansa Stark will be required to don this armor. Considering the only Season 8 promotional image of Sansa so far shows her without the armor and in the same outfit she was last seen wearing in Season 7, it seems likely this new addition to her costume will not occur immediately when Game of Thrones returns.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggest that viewers will get extended episodes for at least part of the final season.