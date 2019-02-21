Glenn Close Reveals She Hated The Shoes That Made Her Character Cruella DeVil A Household Name

Glenn Close has played many memorable roles throughout her career, but her character of Cruella DeVil brings back some not-so-fond memories.

The actress, 71, was honored at the 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The award ceremony honors outstanding achievements in costume for film, television, commercials, music videos and more, Footwear News reports. Close accepted the Lacoste Spotlight Award for her many performances during her 45-year career. She told Footwear News that her role as Cruella DeVil in 101 Dalmatians and its sequel, 102 Dalmatians, brought torture to the star.

‘The first scene when Cruella [DeVil] comes in ‘101’ when she walks down the ramp; those shoes had heels that were actual nails,” she recalls. “They were so painful that it probably gave me my performance. That’s why Cruella is angry all of the time — her feet are killing her.”

Close received her award from CDGA largely in part to her collaborations with designers over the years. During her career, she has built longstanding relationships with costume designers like Anthony Powell, who she worked with during her role as Cruella and also in Sunset Boulevard. She has also worked with legendary costume designer Ellen Mirojnick on movies like Fatal Attraction, which starred Close alongside Michael Douglas. Mirojnick presented the award to Close during the event.

“My costumes mean much more to me than the characters they are designed for,” Close said onstage. “My collaborations with anyone who designs my costumes are as important to me as my collaborations with a writer or director — sometimes even more so.”

The award ceremony was hosted by Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice star Kate Walsh. Other award recipients included Ruth Carter, for her designs for Black Panther and Ryan Murphy for his collaborations he’s made with designers on his television shows.

While Close was awarded for her past work, it is her present strides that have caused Oscar buzz for the star. Close is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the Wife. This is the Greenwich, Connecticut native’s seventh nomination for an Academy Award and, if selected, will be her first win. When asked about the possible victory by Entertainment Tonight, she said she isn’t trying to “freak out” about the ordeal. Yalitza Aparicio for Roma, Olivia Colman for The Favourite, Lady Gaga for A Star is Born and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? are nominated opposite Close for the award.

The 91st Academy Awards airs on February 24 at 8 PM EST.