Your Dreams Can Predict The Future, Research By Leading Neuroscientist Finds, Saying Precognition May Be Real

In a recent book, Dr. Julia Mossbridge says her research shows how up to 30 percent of all people have had dreams that accurately depict events that go on to happen in the future.

In a recent book, a neuroscientist affiliated with Northwestern University makes an astonishing claim. Between 15 and 30 percent of human beings, says Dr. Julia Mossbridge, have had dreams that accurately predict future events. And in a personal essay published on Wednesday by Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, Mossbridge says that she, herself, has experienced a “precognition.”

“I believe it saved my life, or at least spared my family and me from serious injury.”

Mossbridge describes an incident in which she felt inexplicably compelled to check that her son’s bicycle was locked in her home’s garage. In doing so, she noticed something.

“I noticed the electrical meter on the back of the house was on fire…. It was as if the future had reached out, gently pulled me forward and given me a glimpse of what needed to be done.”

The neuroscientist conducted a research project at Northwestern in which she analyzed 32 years’ worth of scientific studies examining the phenomenon of precognition, the ability of the human mind and body to predict future events.

“When you add all these experiments together, it became clear the human body goes through changes in advance of future important events — alerting our non-conscious minds seconds earlier to what is likely to happen,” the neuroscientist wrote.

“Most (scientists) don’t know how rigorous these studies are,” Mossbridge told the Times of Israel in a recent interview.

“(They) don’t read the literature, and my least favorite are not even willing to take the time to talk to someone who does research on it.”

But Mossbridge is careful to state that she does not believe that precognition is the same as “psychic” ability, according to a report on her research by Live Science. Instead, Mossbridge said, precognition is a physiological response of the human body, “a real, physical effect that obeys natural laws.” The phenomenon seems “paranormal” only because those “natural laws” are not understood by science.

“The claim is that events can be predicted without any cues,” Mossbridge told Live Science.

“This evidence suggests the effect is real but small. So the question is: How does it work?”

In her book co-written with author Theresa Cheung, The Premonition Code: The Science of Precognition, How Sensing the Future Can Change Your Life, Mossbridge says she presents “revolutionary new research showing that sensing the future is possible.”

For readers who believe that they have had dreams, or other experiences, that have predicted the future, Mossbridge offers a set of criteria to determine whether the experience was genuine precognition, according to the Daily Mail summary of her book.

• Specificity. “Your dream or experience should match the event that happens in at least two specific ways.”

• Proximity in time. “There should be less than a week between your experience and the event.”

• Lack of other explanations. “There can have been no way of predicting or causing the event in the normal course of your life.”

“I believe that as science advances, precognition will come to be more fully understood and even accepted as normal,” Mossbridge wrote.