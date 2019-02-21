‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Reveals She Wants To Have A Family With Her Boyfriend, But Says There Is ‘No Rush’

Fans of Teen Mom 2 have had the opportunity to meet Briana DeJesus’ boyfriend John on the show. Now, the reality show star is opening up about her long-distance relationship to InTouch Weekly.

She explained that things are “going great” between the two, despite the long distance between them. Briana lives with her two daughters in Florida while her boyfriend resides in New York. While she admitted that long distance isn’t the most fun, they both agree that it works “for now.”

However, even though the two are taking things slow, they do have plans for the future, with Briana explaining, “Obviously, we both want the same thing, we want to live together, start a family and so on and so forth but there is no rush.”

Briana is already the mother of two young girls. Fans initially met Briana on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Briana found out she was pregnant with a baby girl and decided to raise her daughter. She was later featured on the short-lived Teen Mom 3 alongside Mackenzie McKee, Alex Sekella, and Katie Yeager. The show lasted for only one season, but that wasn’t the last fans would see of Briana!

MTV decided to add a fifth girl to Teen Mom 2. While some thought it would be Mackenzie McKee that would nab that spot, the show decided to bring back Briana. At the time, Briana was pregnant with her second daughter. She was also still living with her mom and sister, both who appear frequently on the show alongside Briana.

Initially, one of Briana’s storylines was her relationship with Javi Marroquin. Javi was the husband of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry before they divorced in 2017. Of course, the relationship between Briana and Javi created a lot of drama on the show and created a wedge between the two women. Briana ended up moving on from Javi and eventually met John. Javi also moved on and recently had a baby with his girlfriend, Lauren.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Briana opened up that long-distance relationships are hard. However, she admits that watching Teen Mom 2 and viewing scenes of her and John together makes her miss him.

While the couple appears to be doing well and taking things slow, it doesn’t mean the distance isn’t hard! It makes sense that Briana misses him, especially when watching scenes of them on fun outings.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.