Stephen Fry Rumored To Be Filming Guest Appearance On Next Season of ‘Doctor Who,’ According To ‘Irish Mirror’

While there is no official confirmation yet, it is reported that Stephen Fry has been seen on set wearing a 'tweed 40s style suit.'

As production continues for Season 12 of BBC’s Doctor Who, news has just come in regarding a very special guest in the upcoming season. It has been reported that Stephen Fry will appear as a guest star alongside Jodie Whittaker in Season 12 of Doctor Who.

According to the Irish Mirror, Stephen Fry has been seen on set filming scenes with Jodie Whittaker, who plays the Thirteenth Doctor in the hit sci-fi series. In addition to this, fans have also spotted Jodie Whittaker on set at Swansea over the last few days. The TARDIS has also been sighted on location in Swansea.

As yet, it is unclear what character Stephen Fry will play or how his character will interact with the current Timelord and her companions. However, the Irish Mirror states that Fry has been sighted wearing a “tweed 40s style suit.”

Currently, Fry is not yet listed as appearing in Season 12 of Doctor Who on IMDb, a site dedicated to television and movies. However, the Irish Mirror states that a source has revealed to them that the actor will be in the upcoming season of Doctor Who. As yet, no official confirmation of Fry’s involvement has been made by the actor himself or the BBC.

While there is no official confirmation of this news yet, Stephen Fry is known to be a Doctor Who fan and has been involved with other English series in the past. These shows include Blackadder, A Bit of Fry & Laurie, as well as the travel series, Stephen Fry in America.

Season 12 of Doctor Who is not expected to air until 2020. However, showrunner Chris Chibnall has stated that the next season will bring “more scares, more monsters, and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole.” This confirms that viewers will get to see a return of the new traveling companions introduced along with Jodie Whittaker in Season 11 of Doctor Who.

The introduction of a female Timelord in Season 11 of Doctor Who was initially met with some derision from a select group within the fandom. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the rating actually showed an increase in viewership as people tuned in to see how Whittaker would perform as the iconic Doctor Who. According to the Wrap, Season 11 of Doctor Who was “up 47 percent in total viewers, 46 percent in adults 18-49 and 32 percent in adults 25-54, over Season 10,” which featured Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor.

Doctor Who Season 12 is set to premiere on the BBC in 2020.