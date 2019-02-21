Lady Gaga Flees To Mexican Resort Following Split From Christian Carino

Lady Gaga escapes to Mexico with friends after breaking things off with her fiancé Christian Carino.

Lady Gaga thought she had found lasting love with 50-year-old talent agent Christian Carino. The couple got engaged in November of 2017 when he presented her with an enormous ring. However, when Gaga showed up at the Grammy Awards on February 10 with no ring and no Carino, breakup rumors began to circulate. The couple has officially called off their engagement and have split, according to People.

After the unfortunate news broke, Gaga headed to Mexico to get some time away and reflect. She was spotted with three friends at the luxury result Acre on the on the Baja peninsula, according to Page Six. According to a source close to Gaga, the pair have been separated for a while. There was reportedly no major drama involved with the split; the two simply no longer saw a future together.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story.”

Gaga’s spontaneous trip to Mexico comes only days away from her scheduled appearance at the Oscar Awards this Sunday. While the star is going through some tough times romantically, her career is in an upward spiral. She recently took a break from her music career to pursue acting. Fans were excited to see Gaga in a new light in her hit film, A Star is Born.

In the inspirational romantic drama, Gaga stars alongside Bradley Cooper. The film follows a struggling musician named Ally who has lost much of her motivation and nearly given up on her dream. Cooper plays her love interest Jackson, who urges her to step out of her comfort zone and brings light back into her life.

Cooper and Gaga’s tangible connection made the film a huge success, earning a BAFTA Award for best film music and a Critics’ Choice Movie award for best actress. At the Golden Globes, the song “Shallow” from the film, won in the best original song category. Gaga expressed her gratitude for Cooper’s talent and support in a touching Instagram post.