‘Twilight’ Should Be Remade As A Gay Love Story, Says Halsey

About a decade and a half ago, teens (mostly girls) all over the world were going all weak at the knees over Edward Cullen and Jacob Black from the Twilight Saga. Four books, five films, and plenty of merchandise, and teenagers were lining up outside theater doors to get their tickets to premieres, and arguing about Team Edward or Team Jacob over social media.

The enchanting supernatural love story raked in millions at the box office and seemed to almost revive the entire vampire genre starting with the publication of the books. It has been over 10 years since the first film came out, and, as with everything these days, it appears that there are calls for a reboot.

As reported by Teen Vogue, singer Halsey has made an interesting suggestion for a reboot. Instead of the generic reboot that will include the exact same characters and storyline, Halsey wants the reboot to be a gay love story.

The suggestion came after a Twilight fan suggested that the leads be played by Kristen Stewart, the original actor who played Bella Swan, and Halsey as her vampire boyfriend instead of Robert Pattinson.

“twilight 4 ft halsey and kristen stewart now that i would watch.”

The message was a reply to Halsey’s tweet about “missing when vampires were cool” and asking if we can “make vampires cool again.”

Clearly, the singer loved the suggestion, responding with a short and sweet, “twilight but make it Gay.”

Scores of fans thought it was a brilliant idea, with plenty offering to get involved in some shape or form.

Halsey & Lauren Jauregui, Hayley Kiyoko & Kehlani vampire movie. Instead of “Twilight” call it “Bi-light” — sky (@skylivinlife) February 18, 2019

Please let me write the screenplay for this. This is my actual dream. — Livi Perrone (@liviperrone) February 19, 2019

At this point, there are no actual plans for a reboot or a Twilight reunion at any point. With all the books already turned into films (bar the unreleased Midnight Sun which author Stephanie Meyer never completed anyway) there isn’t exactly much more to explore in the vampire universe unless they redo the whole series or decide to go completely off-book in an original spin-off.

The closest fans have gotten so far was an impromptu reunion between Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black) recently in celebration of Lautner’s birthday last week, according to a previous report by the Inquisitr.

When the 10-year anniversary of the first film hit in November 2018, it briefly returned to theaters for fans to enjoy on the big screen again. A new 4K release on Blu-Ray along with new special features was also rolled out in October 2018.